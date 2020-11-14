Makers of Ciderboys Launch ‘Tea Runner’ Hard Iced Tea, Focus on Flavor, All Natural, Real Brewed Tea

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Stevens Pint, Wisc. – The Stevens Point Brewery, parent company of Ciderboys Hard Cider, is proud to introduce a new brand family. Tea Runner Hard Iced Tea hit limited roll-out markets in fall 2020 and continues to build momentum with vibrant packaging and a medium-sweet, all-natural flavor profile. It’s a mark of distinction from competition.

Like Ciderboys, Tea Runner stands out from other offerings in the category. According to brewmaster Mike Schaufnagel, “The big hard teas on the market are big on flavor, but also sugar and calories. On the other end, you have unsweetened, low-calorie teas that are very subtle. We wanted to take what we learned with Ciderboys — that there’s success in the middle — and make something truly delicious for all hard tea drinkers.”

Tea Runner’s branding reinforces that angle: Easy drinkin’ hard tea with balanced sweetness, all-natural ingredients, gluten free, 100% real brewed tea, and 4.5% ABV. “With those qualities,” Schraufnagel continues, “you get the ‘wow factor’ of a refreshing iced tea with a little buzz, and can enjoy more than one. Tea Runner won’t bog you down. That’s why we say ‘Run with it!’”

Tea Runner Hard Iced Tea is currently available in 18 states, with plans to expand in spring 2021. Current flavors include Tea Runner Original and Tea Runner Peach, available in 6pk 12oz cans, 12pk 12oz cans, and 19.2oz single-serve cans. New flavors and new states are on the way. In the meantime, you can find retailers at www.tearunner.com, follow Tea Runner on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and get a feel for the brand on YouTube.

About Stevens Point Brewery

Home to Point Special Lager, Point Craft Beers, Ciderboys Hard Ciders, Whole Hog Brews, Point Sodas, and now Tea Runner Hard Iced Tea, the Stevens Point Brewery has survived and thrived for 163 years thanks to a loyal community in Wisconsin, which radiates out.

For more information: https://tearunner.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.