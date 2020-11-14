Makers of Ciderboys Launch ‘Tea Runner’ Hard Iced Tea, Focus on Flavor, All Natural, Real Brewed Tea

Stevens Pint, Wisc. – The Stevens Point Brewery, parent company of Ciderboys Hard Cider, is proud to introduce a new brand family. Tea Runner Hard Iced Tea hit limited roll-out markets in fall 2020 and continues to build momentum with vibrant packaging and a medium-sweet, all-natural flavor profile. It’s a mark of distinction from competition.

Like Ciderboys, Tea Runner stands out from other offerings in the category. According to brewmaster Mike Schaufnagel, “The big hard teas on the market are big on flavor, but also sugar and calories. On the other end, you have unsweetened, low-calorie teas that are very subtle. We wanted to take what we learned with Ciderboys — that there’s success in the middle — and make something truly delicious for all hard tea drinkers.”

Tea Runner’s branding reinforces that angle: Easy drinkin’ hard tea with balanced sweetness, all-natural ingredients, gluten free, 100% real brewed tea, and 4.5% ABV. “With those qualities,” Schraufnagel continues, “you get the ‘wow factor’ of a refreshing iced tea with a little buzz, and can enjoy more than one. Tea Runner won’t bog you down. That’s why we say ‘Run with it!’”

Tea Runner Hard Iced Tea is currently available in 18 states, with plans to expand in spring 2021. Current flavors include Tea Runner Original and Tea Runner Peach, available in 6pk 12oz cans, 12pk 12oz cans, and 19.2oz single-serve cans. New flavors and new states are on the way. In the meantime, you can find retailers at www.tearunner.com, follow Tea Runner on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and get a feel for the brand on YouTube.

About Stevens Point Brewery

Home to Point Special Lager, Point Craft Beers, Ciderboys Hard Ciders, Whole Hog Brews, Point Sodas, and now Tea Runner Hard Iced Tea, the Stevens Point Brewery has survived and thrived for 163 years thanks to a loyal community in Wisconsin, which radiates out.

For more information: https://tearunner.com