Magnolia Brewing Company Announces Opening of Private Events Venue

SAN FRANCISCO — The Bay Area’s beloved Magnolia Brewing Company announces the opening of Magnolia Hall, a 6,500-square-foot private events venue adjacent to its latest brewery and restaurant, Magnolia Dogpatch. The airy, loft-like space can accommodate up to 250 guests standing, 120 seated and is now available for bookings.

Magnolia Hall’s open floor plan offers guests a blank canvas to create any type of event under the expert guidance of CEO Brian Reccow and his talented, full-service team. Brian brings a wealth of experience to his leadership role having opened, remodeled, operated, and owned several restaurants and craft breweries up and down the California coast. “This new space reflects the vision we have for Magnolia as a brand without inhibiting the creativity we hope our guests will express when designing their events,” he said.

From a sleek, modern wedding to a more intimate team-building retreat, Magnolia Hall provides an adaptable setting to accommodate any occasion. With full A/V connectivity, Bluetooth-enabled microphones, a projector, and two mounted TVs, the space is also ideal for large meetings and presentations.

Executive Chef Laurance Gordon has developed six food packages ranging from $30 per person to $60 per person to suit any style of event from a casual get-together to watch the game to a more formal celebration. Guests can choose from an assortment of shareable boards to add to their package such as meat and cheese, crudite, sausage, salads, pork chop, and more.

In addition to Magnolia’s flagship beers and frequently arising seasonals, co-owner and director of brewing operations Dick Cantwell will be developing a new line of beers using Magnolia Hall’s new coolship and oaken foeders, both firsts to the San Francisco brewing scene. Beers beginning their lives in the coolship will take their character from the surrounding air, and the dozen foeders, formerly used to age Italian red wine, will age beers on view of guests of the Hall. A three-well bar serving signature cocktails and a diverse wine list will complete Magnolia Hall’s extensive beverage offerings.

