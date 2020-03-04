Magic Hat Mardi Gras Returns in 2020

South Burlington, VT – The Magic Hat Brewing Company announces the return of its Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, March 28, with a New Orleans jazz funeral-style tribute to the parade, which has officially been laid to rest. That’s right, after 24 winter-warming, bead-bearing years, the much-loved parade has joined fellow floats in its eternal march in the sky. However, the show must go on, and while the famed parade has ceased to be, the Brewery plans to keep the Mardi Gras spirit very much alive with a jam-packed day of festivities dubbed Magic Hat Mardi Gras: The New Orleans Jazz Funeral. This event will serve as a celebration of life for the parade during which revelers and reminiscers can rage against winter’s cold grip in a simmering spectacle of beer, friends, live music, and charity.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off at 10 am at the Magic Hat brewery at 5 Bartlett Bay Road. Beer buffs and all-around party people are invited to Kegs & Eggs, the pre-Mardi Gras tradition of breakfast beers and Rise and Shiners from Burlington institution Kountry Kart Deli. In the Artifactory, DJ Ryan Brown will get bar booties bopping and dropping, while inside the brewery the Funky Dawgz Brass Band will get your soul grooving as the beer flows.

The celebration will then make its way to downtown Burlington where bands will be jamming, fresh beer will be flowing, and a charity pub crawl will be rocking into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Each bar, as well as select accounts throughout downtown Burlington, will be selling beads and donating $1 per pint to a charity of their choice during Mardi Gras. Magic Hat will donate $500 to each charity and will then match the amount each account raises, up to $1,000.

More information about the day’s events, live music, and venues will be available at: www.magichat.net/mardigras/

