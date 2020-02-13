MadTree Brewing Joins 1% for the Planet

CINCINNATI – MadTree Brewing has announced that they have become a member of the international non-profit organization, 1% for the Planet. 1% for the Planet was created by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard whose members commit to contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes. Their mission is to build, support, and activate an alliance of businesses financially committed to creating a healthy planet.

Joining1% for the Planet is a continuation of the community giving and sustainability values that are at the roots of MadTree and the efforts they have taken since the brewery was founded in 2013. They are one of only a handful of breweries in the organization.

MadTree believes in supporting the local communities across their footprint – which crosses OH, KY and TN. WithinCincinnati, MadTree identified an opportunity to bring in more local non-profits in the 1% for the Planet network and has recently nominated several local organizations to join – including Wasson Way, Cincinnati ParksFoundation, and Cincinnati Nature Center. The Arbor Day Foundation, of whom MadTree is an ongoing supporter, is already a member.

“We are thrilled to be working with MadTree Brewing as part of the 1% for the Planet movement. In addition to all the other benefits resulting from the Wasson Way project, we want to plant hundreds of trees to filter our water, clean our air, provide food to animals and create wonderful shade for Trail users. We will also be working to install rain gardens and bioswales along the Trail to create habitats for butterflies, insects, birds, bees and other pollinators. Without the support of MadTree and our incredible volunteers and donors, none of this would happen,” said Jay Andress, co-founder Wasson Way.

When selecting organizations, it was important to MadTree to identify those projects that were seeking a combination of financial giving and volunteer opportunities. “We are a group that likes to get outside and spend time in the outdoors. We get our hands dirty and take pride in the work we do to help beautify our area,” said Emily Chapel, Marketing Director for MadTree. MadTree’s employees regularly conduct trash pickups in the brewery’sOakley neighborhood, and in 2019 MadTree closed their taproom for a day so employees could plant nearly 60 trees in Mt Storm Park, a project supported by the Arbor Day Foundation and Cincinnati Parks. MadTree will continue identifying, connecting with, and building relationships with environmental non-profits to make local impact across their distribution footprint.

“WithMadTree, we have a shared vision to connect our community with the beauty and wonders of the natural world. It is our great honor to partner with them to grow and connect people to our community’s urban forest through the Cincinnati Park Board’s ReLeaf Program. The fall program offers a wide variety of established trees to Cincinnati property owners with the intention to increase the City’s canopy outside of public spaces. The benefits of this program go well beyond the environmental gains to our community. These trees will not only become part of landscapes, but part of families,” says Crystal Courtney, Cincinnati Park Board Urban Forestry Supervisor.

BradyDuncan, Co-founder of MadTree, says “When we started MadTree 7 years ago, we were driven to craft great beer – but more importantly – to build something bigger than ourselves and the high-quality beer we produce. We care deeply about creating meaningful connections with our communities. We are inspired byPatagonia and how they are so much bigger than a clothing company – we will use our business as a platform to connect people to nature and each other. These are the areas where you’ll see us focusing– in addition to the great beer that has helped us to build a tremendous community.”

To continue their efforts in this space and take them to the next level, MadTree is kicking-off the search for a new role on their team – a Director of Strategic Impact. This person will oversee the company’s Strategic ImpactProgram to amplify their reach and impact in the communities they serve. Additional information about this role and the opportunity to apply may be found at www.madtreebrewing.com/jobs.

AboutMadTree Brewing Company

MadTree puts purpose in every pour. Founded in 2013, MadTree has always been driven to craft great beer – but more importantly – to build something bigger than themselves and the high-quality beer they produce. Since the beginning,MadTree has cared deeply about creating meaningful connections with their communities. They embrace their namesake and work to celebrate and protect nature, while reducing their impact on the environment. They are proud members of 1% for the Planet, with a commitment to donate 1% of sales to non-profits focused on environmental sustainability. The craftspeople atMadTree wake up every day to connect people to nature and each other. MadTree.Inspiring Madness, Rooted in Purpose.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet started when two business owners met and bonded over their shared love for the outdoors. In 2002, Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, created 1% for the Planet and started a global movement to help fund diverse environmental organizations. 1% for the Planet brings dollars and doers together to accelerate smart environmental giving to non-profits so that collectively they can be a more powerful source in solving the world’s problems. 1% for the Planet focuses on climate change, land, water, food, air and pollution. Learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.