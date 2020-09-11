MadTree Brewing Hires Cincinnati Zoo Exec as Director of Strategic Impact

CINCINNATI – MadTree Brewing announced that Rhiannon Hoeweler joins the MadTree leadership team as Director of Strategic Impact. Ms. Hoeweler comes to MadTree from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden where she was most recently the V.P. of Visitor Experience, Strategy and Fun. The role is new to the brewery and unique in the industry. The Director of Strategic Impact is another step in the journey of MadTree’s commitment to amplify their positive impact on the environment and the communities it serves. Earlier this year, MadTree joined 1% For The Planet, transitioned its taproom to zero waste, and announced their goal of becoming a certified B-Corporation.

Ms. Hoeweler’s responsibilities will be to develop and coordinate the external impact program – working with community and environmental partners on key initiatives, programming, and volunteer opportunities across MadTree’s footprint in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Cincinnati-based partners include the Cincinnati Parks Foundation and Wasson Way – two organizations that MadTree nominated for 1% For the Planet membership.

In addition to leading sustainability and community connections, she will lead the company’s charge to become B-Corp certified. Certified B-Corps are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

Ms. Hoeweler says she was drawn to MadTree and its new role because, “the focus of investing in the community speaks volumes about the company, their culture and continued potential to make a big impact. Having the opportunity to be a part of this exciting time in the company’s trajectory is beyond exciting, and it fills my heart.”

Rhiannon joins MadTree after spending over a decade at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, most recently as the V.P of Visitor Experience, Strategy and Fun. While at the Cincinnati Zoo, she was responsible for day-to-day operations – creating an enjoyable experience for the millions of annual visitors and nearly 70,000 members. Additionally, she led the award-winning program Zoo Access for All, the cell phone recycling program, “Go Bananas Challenge,” and an ongoing Farm to Table dinner series.

In addition to her experience at the zoo, Ms. Hoeweler received a CLIMB award in the area of inclusion from the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce & Cincinnati Business Courier, an Unsung Hero Award in 2019, 40 Under 40 2015 Class, Green Business Award for Education and Outreach from the Cincinnati Business Courier, and a Citizen Environmental Award. Additionally, she’s a graduate of WE Lead Class 10 and a Board Member of Impact 100.

“We are thrilled to have a leader like Rhiannon join our team. She is smart, passionate, a connector in the city and accomplished in so many areas. The work she will lead for MadTree is perfect for her and is critical in taking MadTree to the next level of our company’s goals” says Brady Duncan, Co-Founder of MadTree Brewing.

Earlier this year, MadTree announced their membership to the international non-profit organization, 1% For the Planet, committing 1% of all sales to environmental sustainability non-profits. Joining 1% For the Planet is a continuation of the community giving and sustainability values that are at the roots of MadTree and the efforts they have taken since the brewery was founded in 2013. They are one of only a handful of breweries in the organization.

About MadTree Brewing Company

MadTree puts purpose in every pour. Founded in 2013, MadTree has always been driven to craft great beer – but more importantly – to build something bigger than themselves and the high-quality beer they produce. Since the beginning, MadTree has cared deeply about creating meaningful connections with their communities. They embrace their namesake and work to celebrate and protect nature, while reducing their impact on the environment. They are proud members of 1% for the Planet, with a commitment to donate 1% of sales to non-profits focused on environmental sustainability. The craftspeople at MadTree wake up every day to connect people to nature and each other. MadTree. Inspiring Madness, Rooted in Purpose.

For More Information:

http://www.madtreebrewing.com/