Made By The Water, LLC and Champion Brands Join Forces to Ignite a New Era of Craft Beer in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— The Made By The Water family of breweries and Champion Brands of Florida are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership, set to expand the craft beer landscape in the Sunshine State. The collaboration between these two esteemed companies brings together a shared passion for exceptional craft beer, innovation, and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations.

Made By The Water, LLC (parent company of Oyster City, Catawba, Palmetto, and Faubourg Brewing companies) is known for its unique yet approachable brews, and has rapidly emerged as a craft beer powerhouse in the southeast. With a focus on quality, creativity, and community engagement, the company has consistently charmed beer enthusiasts with their diverse range of beers and commitment to excellence.

Champion Brands of Florida, a renowned leader in beverage distribution, boasts an extensive network and a distinguished portfolio of premium beverages. As a veteran and family-owned company, Champion Brands has built its reputation on integrity, reliability, and outstanding customer service.

Both companies’ expressed their excitement about the partnership and the limitless possibilities it brings to the table.

“I am thrilled about this collaboration with Champion Brands,” said Alexi Sekmakas, CEO of Made By The Water. “Their deep understanding of the beverage industry and their commitment to delivering top-notch products align perfectly with our values. Together, we are poised to reach new heights and introduce our exceptional craft beers to even more beer enthusiasts across Florida.”

Alex Van Auken, Craft & Spirits Department Manager at Champion Brands, echoed the enthusiasm, stating, “Made By The Water’s dedication to crafting unique and outstanding beers resonates with our vision for delivering the best to our customers. This partnership will undoubtedly elevate the craft beer experience for consumers, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”

The partnership expands distribution channels for Made By The Water’s products, allowing more Florida consumers to enjoy their innovative creations. Beginning this fall, Champion Brands will leverage its extensive distribution network to make Made By The Water’s craft beers widely available in bars, restaurants, and retailers in the Northeast portion of the state. The main focus of the partnership initially will be the core Oyster City lineup as well as Catawba’s White Zombie white ale. Both groups expect to broaden the offering to include additional products in early 2024.

This collaboration comes at a time when craft beer demand is soaring, and consumers are increasingly seeking distinctive and memorable beer experiences. Made By The Water and Champion Brands are primed to meet this demand head-on, empowering beer lovers to savor the artistry and craftsmanship of exceptional brews.

For More Information:

https://www.mbtw.beer/