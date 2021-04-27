LUPOMAX Portfolio Expands with New Range of European Hop Varieties

Nuremberg — Almost a year ago in July 2020 John I. Haas, Inc., a world-leading hops supplier and innovator and member of the BarthHaas group of companies, introduced its latest breakthrough in hop-forward brewing innovation, LUPOMAX. To celebrate this, we are pleased to announce the launch of a new range of European hop varieties to add to the LUPOMAX portfolio. The Saaz, Ariana, Callista and Huell Melon varieties have been enhanced to open up a whole new way of brewing with them. With intensified flavors and aromas, brewers have a huge range of options including late and dry hopping to create big new beer flavors unlike anything before.

LUPOMAX is an enriched hop pellet, expertly enhanced through SensoryPlus™ technology to achieve bold and consistent true-to-type flavor for a reliable brewing performance brew after brew. Further LUPOMAX means less green material which reduces beer losses, shipping, storage and brewery handling costs. The expanded LUPOMAX range now includes four European hop varieties, a noble – Saaz – and three highly interesting flavors – Huell Melon, Callista and Ariana. These join the already hugely successful US LUPOMAX portfolio of US hop brands including Amarillo, Azzacca, BRU-1™, Cashmere, Citra, Columbus, Ekuanot, El Dorado, Mosaic and Sabro

“What I love about these new European LUPOMAX varieties is how they give you a whole new world of flavor and aroma to play with. Whoever thought it would be possible to produce a big punchy dry hop flavor with varieties such as Callista or Huell Melon! They are so reliable as well. SensoryPlus™ means I can almost nature proof my trial recipes as there is very little change with each batch.” Dr. Christina Schönberger, Head of Innovation and Education – BarthHaas.

About BarthHaas

BarthHaas is one of the world’s leading suppliers of hop products and hop-related services. Now led by the eighth generation, this family-owned company specialises in the creative and efficient use of hops and hop products. As visionaries, instigators and implementers of ideas, BarthHaas has been shaping the market surrounding a unique raw material for over 225 years.

For More Information:

