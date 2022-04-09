Lunar Expands Distribution Footprint in New York On The Heels of Fundraise Launch Announcement

BROOKLYN, New York – Lunar, the first Asian American craft hard seltzer made with real fruits from Asia, announced their expanded distribution across the New York City metropolitan area, providing consumers in the region with more access to the uniquely crafted hard seltzer.

Lunar is now available at many notable retailers including all Trader Joe’s, Total Wine, Fairway, Brooklyn Fare, Food Bazaar, Sunrise Mart, H-Mart and Dainobu across the New York metropolitan area.

“We’re stoked to announce our broader availability, as fans, consumers and retailers continue to seek out mission-driven, higher-quality hard seltzer options.” said Kevin Wong, co-founder of Lunar. “We’re in the midst of a generational shift in what constitutes the modern American dinner table, as Asian flavors continue to trend across the western world.”

Lunar can now be found at over 200 locations including on the menu at an array of acclaimed restaurants and bars such as Sagaponack, Di An Di, Nom Wah, Red Paper Clip, and Wenwen.

Sean Ro, co-founder of Lunar, adds, “It’s crazy to think that just over a year ago, we were still homebrewing from our apartments in Manhattan, with friends and early adopters giving us feedback on our formulation and sourcing.”

The timing for the expanded distribution comes at an opportune time for the team as they have also just launched their latest round of fundraising to help fund their continued sales growth, marketing and inventory.

