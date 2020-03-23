Luna Bay Hard Kombucha Launches in Southern California in Partnership with Scout Distribution

SAN DIEGO — Luna Bay Hard Kombucha expands to Southern California as the newest beverage within Scout Distribution’s innovative portfolio of beverages. Consumers are seeking out health-minded libations like hard kombucha, and this partnership delivers a new option to the booch-lovers of San Diego and Orange County.

California will serve as Luna Bay’s third state within its expansion plan. The company will continue to sell in Chicago, the city where it beared roots, and Denver where its local partnership has brought the product to scale.

“Hard kombucha has quickly become a staple within the sunshine state’s active, wellness-inspired community. Moving Luna Bay into California was a no-brainer for these reasons,” says Bridget Connelly, Luna Bay’s CEO and co-founder. “We are extremely proud to be walking into this new market with Scout Distribution. Scout is disrupting the typical brand-distributor relationship and we’re thrilled to collaborate with their talented team.”

“Luna Bay’s product, drive, and ambition make them true standouts in the hard kombucha category. Their flavor profiles are as well thought out as their approach to branding and marketing. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Scout family,” says Anthony Levas, Vice President of Scout Distribution.

Luna Bay’s lineup of hard kombuchas are made with wholesome ingredients (fruit & yerba mate tea), are low in sugar, gluten-free and naturally fermented to 6 percent ABV. The company maintains its three flagship flavors:

Palo Santo Blueberry: Richly complex from natural palo santo wood offering hints of coconut, mint and a rich blueberry finish

Hibiscus Lavender: A herbacious aromatic bouquet of organic lavender married with fresh, earthy hibiscus flower

Ginger Lemon: A bright, balanced booch boasting ginger and lemon. Crisp, clean, a little dry and very refreshing.

All flavors will be available in 12 ounce 4-packs and 16 ounce individual cans in Orange County and San Diego grocery stores, bars and restaurants come late March. For more information about Luna Bay Booch, please contact info@lunabaybooch.com or visit www.lunabaybooch.com. Follow along on Instagram at @lunabaybooch.

###

ABOUT LUNA BAY BOOCH CO.

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol beverage industry—to brew something good for body, mind, and planet. From that desire, we created a natural, nutrient-dense and ethically sourced hard kombucha—the first of its kind to be produced and distributed in Chicago. All Luna Bay kombuchas are gluten-free, low-sugar and naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. Luna Bay is proudly woman-owned, -led and -brewed.

ABOUT SCOUT DISTRIBUTION

Scout Distribution is an independently owned craft beer and wine distributor focused on building brands and providing exceptional customer service.