Luna Bay Hard Kombucha Expands Distribution in the North East with Craft Collective

BOSTON –– Luna Bay Hard Kombucha goes bicoastal with the recent announcement of its partnership with Craft Collective, New England’s independent craft beer distributor. This news comes quickly after Luna Bay’s announcement of its distribution in California, fulfilling its desire to reach health-minded drinkers coast to coast.

Craft Collective will bring Luna Bay to grocery stores, bars, restaurants and more in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine, beginning in late April. This partnership will bring Luna Bay to a total of six states (including Illinois, Colorado and California).

“We’re thrilled to bring our hard kombucha to the northeast. We hope New Englanders find our boozy booch the perfect drink after a day well-lived. Whether they’re out on the water in Rhode Island, running the beautiful streets of Boston, or quenching their thirst after a lobster roll, we want Luna Bay to be their beverage of choice,” says Bridget Connelly, Luna Bay’s CEO and co-founder. “We met the Craft Collective team and knew immediately they were the hard-working, marketing-minded partner for us.”

“When Luna Bay first brought us their kombucha, we knew it would perform well with our customers and our customers’ customers, a discerning crew of craft beverage enthusiasts who almost exclusively buy beverages from high-quality producers,” said Bryan Ferguson, president and co-founder, Craft Collective. “From the moment we first sipped it, not to mention laid eyes on its packaging, we were pumped to “booze better” with Luna Bay, and New Englanders will be, too.”

Luna Bay maintains its three core flavors – Palo Santo Blueberry, Hibiscus Lavender, Ginger Lemon – that are made with fruit and yerba mate tea and are gluten-free, low in sugar and 6% ABV. All flavors will be available in 12 ounce 4-packs in the northeast. For more information about Luna Bay Booch, please contact info@lunabaybooch.com or visit www.lunabaybooch.com. Follow along on Instagram at @lunabaybooch.

ABOUT LUNA BAY BOOCH CO.

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol beverage industry—to brew something good for body, mind, and planet. From that desire, we created a natural, nutrient-dense and ethically sourced hard kombucha—the first of its kind to be produced and distributed in Chicago. All Luna Bay kombuchas are gluten-free, low-sugar and naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. Luna Bay is proudly woman-owned, -led and -brewed.

ABOUT CRAFT COLLECTIVE

Craft Collective is an independent craft beer distribution company focused on quality, craft producers. We maintain ample refrigeration, a fully climate-controlled warehouse, and refrigerated delivery vehicles. Our people represent our brands with enthusiasm and diligently care for our products. We’re honest, accommodating, and committed to helping craft producers succeed. We primarily work with New England and New York breweries like Fiddlehead, Aeronaut, SingleCut, Finback, Idle Hands, Proclamation, and more. You can view our entire portfolio of craft beverages at www.getcraft.co.