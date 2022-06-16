Luna Bay Booch Partners with Delaware North

CHICAGO, Illinois – Luna Bay Booch – the country’s only female-owned-and-operated hard kombucha brand – will be available at a few of the country’s busiest airports, including Los Angeles International, Denver International and Austin-Bergstrom International this summer.

The expansion to the airport sector for Luna Bay Booch is the result of a newly formed partnership with Delaware North, a global hospitality company that operates food and retail services at 22 airports in the United States. Luna Bay Booch will be among the first hard kombucha brands available to travelers before they catch their next flight.

“When consumers open their refrigerators, the shelves are always stacked with innovative, trendy products,” said CEO and Co-Founder Bridget Connelly. “My team at Luna Bay Booch is on a mission to bridge that gap between what consumers have come to enjoy from the comfort of their home with what they indulge in at concerts, sporting events, and now while traveling through airports. We are grateful for the support of Delaware North for giving us the opportunity to offer travelers our sky-high sips!”

Thor Kritsky, Vice President of Food & Beverage for Delaware North’s travel division, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Luna Bay Booch to bring their naturally brewed hard kombucha to the airport space. We were immediately impressed equally by the deliciousness and uniqueness of their products – and the level of thoughtfulness behind their ingredient selection and brewing process. This is an exciting addition to the airport hospitality landscape.”

Travelers can enjoy flavors like Hibiscus Lavender, Palo Santo Blueberry and Grapefruit Jalapeno in these major airports. As always, Luna Bay will continue its partnership with the organization, 1% for the Planet, and donate one percent of all sales to a selection of environmental nonprofits as outlined by the organization.

About Luna Bay Booch

A health-minded, female-founded beverage perfect for celebrating a day well-lived, Luna Bay Booch was born out of a need to educate ourselves on how to enjoy health-oriented libations that give back to our body, mind, soul and earth. Luna Bay is made from Yerba Mate tea, seasonal fruits and herbs sourced from local farmers and suppliers, all aimed to craft a booch that tastes just as fresh as the ingredients packed inside. It’s all-natural, low-sugar, gluten free and non-GMO, plant-based, probiotic and naturally fermented to 6% ABV.

For More Information:

https://lunabaybooch.com/