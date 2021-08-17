Luna Bay Booch Brings its Hard Kombucha to Austin and Dallas

AUSTIN – Luna Bay Booch is bringing its mellow coastal flavors and big city buzz down South. This month, the cowgirls and cowboys of Austin and Dallas can sip on the female-owned, -brewed and -led hard kombucha. Texas brings Luna Bay’s state count to 11, fulfilling its desire to reach health-minded drinkers from coast to coast. Luna Bay is a leader in the booming hard kombucha space. When it comes to lower-calorie, lower-sugar, gluten-free alternatives to beer and cider with a boozy bite, it doesn’t get better than this booch.

Luna Bay is partnering with Andrews Distributing to take over Dallas and with Dynamo Specialty Distributing to expand in Austin. These two powerhouse distributors are experts in building categories, and they’re both ready to take on hard kombucha. Through these strategic partnerships, Luna Bay will gain a noticeable footprint in local grocery stores, restaurants, bars, bodegas, and liquor shops to ultimately become Texas’ boozy booch of choice.

Bridget Connelly, CEO of Luna Bay, shares her excitement to touch down in Texas, “Luna Bay is ready to take on Texas. Our laidback vibe and love for bringing people together suits the Austin and Dallas lifestyles so well. We know this market is looking for a hard kombucha like ours. There’s an undeniable demand for better-for-you ingredients and canned alcohol options, and we’re ready to embed ourselves in Texas’ boozing and grooving DNA.”

Touching down in Texas is a big win for the boozy booch brand, so they’re bringing the heat with a flavor inspired by the Southern state’s summer heat. Luna Bay’s Grapefruit Jalapeno pairs perfectly with wide open spaces, endless bright days and groovy night moves. This limited-edition flavor features a splash of ruby red grapefruit and a kick of fresh jalapeño.

Luna Bay maintains its core flavors – Palo Santo Blueberry, Hibiscus Lavender, Ginger Lemon – and its low-calorie, low-carb, lighter take on boozy booch Luna Bay Light Lychee Lime. All of their products are made with real fruit, herbs and yerba mate tea. Each can is vegan, gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients. Luna Bay is naturally fermented to 6% ABV – and 4.5% ABV for Luna Bay Light – for a boozy bite. All flavors will be available in 12-ounce 4-packs and 16-ounce singles.

About Luna Bay Booch

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol beverage industry—to brew something good for body, mind, and planet. All Luna Bay hard kombuchas are gluten-free, vegan, low-sugar and naturally fermented to 6% ABV for a boozy bite. Luna Bay is proudly woman-owned, -led and -brewed.

