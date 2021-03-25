LUKI Brewery to Release Boulder Chapter Pink Boots Society Collaboration on March 26

ARVADA, Colo. — LUKI Brewery and 4 Noses Brewing, in collaboration with the Pink Boots Society (PBS) Boulder chapter, will release Pink Cyclone, a White IPA, on March 26 at both taprooms, as well as at Wild Provisions Beer Project. This collaboration beer was brewed on International Women’s Day on March 8 with PBS Boulder chapter members, including chapter leads Cammy Smith of LUKI Brewery, Amanda Oberbroeckling of 4 Noses Brewing and employees of Someplace Else Brewery and Sanitas Brewing Company. $1 from each pint will be donated to the PBS Boulder chapter.

Using a Pink Boots Hop blend from Yakima Chief Hops that includes Cashmere, Ahtanum, Citra, Loral and Sabro hops, Pink Cyclone pays homage to PBS in both name and beer, with a whirlwind of hop additions added every five minutes to a Belgian Wit malt bill and an additional dry hop a week later to provide a delicious White IPA with tons of hop character and tropical, citrus and herbal notes.

“Unfortunately, many people still believe that women don’t brew beer,” says Cammy Smith, Co-Founder and Tightrope Walker at LUKI Brewery. “PBS supports the education and growth of professional women in the industry through collaboration, scholarships and networking. The online presence has provided a platform for women in the industry to seek professional growth opportunities throughout the world and helps bring a closeness to an extraordinarily large industry.”

On March 8, chapters from across the country participated in a Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day® to celebrate International Women’s Day. Chapter members put on their pink boots and brewed their chosen beer style.

“One of the greatest lessons I have learned through collaborating with women in PBS is that we can’t be afraid to be our best,” says Amanda Oberbroeckling, QA and Lab Manager at 4 Noses Brewing. “For women to be better represented in the brewing industry, we have to show up, work hard, and be an example for other women looking to enter the industry.”Other Boulder chapter participating breweries will also be releasing their collaboration brews in coming weeks. Each brewery utilized this year’s Pink Boots Society hop blend. They encourage beer lovers to try all of the collaborations to see how the hop blend affects each style.

Upslope Brewing: Saison with hibiscus and honey

Left Hand Brewing: Sour with prickly pear and lemon and lime peel

Odd13 Brewing: West Coast Style IPA

Sanitas Brewing Company: Micki’s Strawberry Blonde

The PBS Boulder chapter is growing and they would like to welcome new members from the brewing community. To learn more, visit their Facebook page and send an email to pbsboulder@pinkbootsociety.org.

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

About 4 Noses Brewing

4 Noses Brewing Company is a family owned and operated brewery based in Broomfield, Colorado. Nearing their fifth anniversary, 4 Noses continues to seek new ways to innovate styles while staying true to its core mission to be a socially responsible brewery of extraordinary passion and creativity, constantly crafting unique and classic styles.

