LUKI Brewery to Host Oktoberfest Celebration

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ARVADA, CO – LUKI Brewery, a circus-themed brewery that provides an array of beer styles in a space filled with entertainment, wonder and community, is proud to announce their two-week long Oktoberfest Celebration, September 18 through October 2, 2021.

Who doesn’t love Oktoberfest? Join LUKI for a two-week celebration to honor one of their favorite beer holidays—Oktoberfest. Enter into their annual coloring contest ($1 entry goes to Jefferson Center for Mental Health) to win a free growler and fill. Enjoy Bavarian pretzels with authentic German mustard from XLVII’s Bakery and top it off with fresh, cold LUKI brews. Make sure to mark your calendars as well for the following Oktoberfest-themed events:

Stein Painting with Into the Fire Saturday, September 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

LUKI Brewery is kicking off Oktoberfest right with stein painting. For $40, you’ll get to paint a 32-oz ceramic beer stein while drinking a free beer! Into The Fire Pottery will be on hand to help with techniques for making your stein absolutely wunderbar. They’ll also take the steins to fire them, returning your masterpiece a week later. Pick them up at the brewery and rock them at LUKI for the rest of Oktoberfest (through October 3) for special discounts on select beers! Prost! Reserve your spot via Eventbrite and pay the day of.

Beer and Cupcake Pairing with Gold Mine Cupcakes Saturday, September 25 at 4 p.m.

For $20, get a flight of LUKI beer tasters and four perfectly paired, fall-inspired cupcakes from Gold Mine Cupcakes. Reserve your spot via Eventbrite and pay the day of.

The Return of Grammy’s Pumpkin Pie Friday, October 1 at 12 p.m.

Back by popular demand, LUKI will tap Grammy’s Pumpkin Pie, the quintessential fall pumpkin beer using an old Smith family spice blend recipe, roasted butternut squash, brown sugar and pumpkin puree.

Live Music From Polka Folka Saturday, October 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Join LUKI For an evening with Polka Folka, playing an eclectic mix of polkas, waltzes, folk and dance music

With LUKI Co-Owner Cammy Smith’s strong German background, Oktoberfest has always held a special place in the brewery’s heart. Come and enjoy tasty beers, all the pretzels you can devour, fun events and live music at LUKI’s Oktoberfest celebration.

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:
https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/lukibrewery2021oktoberfest

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More