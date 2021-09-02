LUKI Brewery to Host Oktoberfest Celebration

ARVADA, CO – LUKI Brewery, a circus-themed brewery that provides an array of beer styles in a space filled with entertainment, wonder and community, is proud to announce their two-week long Oktoberfest Celebration, September 18 through October 2, 2021.

Who doesn’t love Oktoberfest? Join LUKI for a two-week celebration to honor one of their favorite beer holidays—Oktoberfest. Enter into their annual coloring contest ($1 entry goes to Jefferson Center for Mental Health) to win a free growler and fill. Enjoy Bavarian pretzels with authentic German mustard from XLVII’s Bakery and top it off with fresh, cold LUKI brews. Make sure to mark your calendars as well for the following Oktoberfest-themed events:

Stein Painting with Into the Fire Saturday, September 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

LUKI Brewery is kicking off Oktoberfest right with stein painting. For $40, you’ll get to paint a 32-oz ceramic beer stein while drinking a free beer! Into The Fire Pottery will be on hand to help with techniques for making your stein absolutely wunderbar. They’ll also take the steins to fire them, returning your masterpiece a week later. Pick them up at the brewery and rock them at LUKI for the rest of Oktoberfest (through October 3) for special discounts on select beers! Prost! Reserve your spot via Eventbrite and pay the day of.

Beer and Cupcake Pairing with Gold Mine Cupcakes Saturday, September 25 at 4 p.m.

For $20, get a flight of LUKI beer tasters and four perfectly paired, fall-inspired cupcakes from Gold Mine Cupcakes. Reserve your spot via Eventbrite and pay the day of.

The Return of Grammy’s Pumpkin Pie Friday, October 1 at 12 p.m.

Back by popular demand, LUKI will tap Grammy’s Pumpkin Pie, the quintessential fall pumpkin beer using an old Smith family spice blend recipe, roasted butternut squash, brown sugar and pumpkin puree.

Live Music From Polka Folka Saturday, October 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Join LUKI For an evening with Polka Folka, playing an eclectic mix of polkas, waltzes, folk and dance music

With LUKI Co-Owner Cammy Smith’s strong German background, Oktoberfest has always held a special place in the brewery’s heart. Come and enjoy tasty beers, all the pretzels you can devour, fun events and live music at LUKI’s Oktoberfest celebration.

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/lukibrewery2021oktoberfest