LUKI Brewery to Honor Nurses May 6-12

ARVADA, Colorado – LUKI Brewery is proud to celebrate Nurses Week with a benefit beer, as well as food and drink discounts for nurses Friday, May 6 through Thursday, May 12. To kick off the celebration, LUKI will debut Colorado Lamplighter, a 5.2% Fruited Session IPA which taps at 12 p.m. on May 6. Additions of Nelson Sauvin hops, Strawberry and Raspberry puree leaves a crisp, fruity finish to this highly approachable and subtly pink beer. $1 of every Colorado Lamplighter pint sold will be donated to the Colorado Nurses Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing nursing in Colorado through education, advocacy, and recognition.

The Arvada-based brewery’s Nurses Week recognition hits a personal note for LUKI Brewery Co-Owner Cammy Smith. LUKI has employed individuals in nursing school and Smith herself is the director of clinical services at the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association.

“This has been a rough few years for healthcare in general, but nurses are leaving the industry in large numbers because they are feeling overworked and burned out,” says Smith. “Nurses are an extremely important part of our healthcare systems. We need to protect, support, and recognize nurses to prevent losing more, and to continue to encourage more to join the profession.”

In addition to the benefit beer, LUKI brewery will also be offering 20% off beer tabs with a Nursing I.D. during Nurses Week and have partnered with the following food trucks who will be on-site offering discounts for nurses.

May 6: Muy Loco Tacos

May 7: Big Bear Cheesesteaks

May 8: Kolache House Bakery

May 10: Saucy Chops

May 13: Biker Jim’s

“LUKI supports areas of healthcare including the nursing profession, mental health, and serious illness awareness,” says Smith. “I am glad that as an owner of, I have the unique opportunity to use craft beer as a way to allow the general public to help support nursing through something as simple and enjoyable as purchasing a beer.”

