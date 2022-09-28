LUKI Brewery Hosts Gilmore Girls Day on Oct. 16

ARVADA, Colorado – Copper Boom! The folks at LUKI Brewery are once again galvanizing super fans of everyone’s favorite fast-talking mother and daughter duo for Gilmore Girls Day on Sunday, Oct. 16 where the LUKI taproom (14715 W 64th Ave Units A&B, Arvada, CO 80004) will be converted into a Stars Hollow-inspired wonderland.

October marks the 22nd anniversary of the series premiere of the popular tv show so head over to Luke’s…correction, LUKI to join in on the fun. Geeks Who Drink will begin trivia starting at 3 p.m. but come before or after where your favorite episodes will be playing all day long. “With one daughter currently experiencing her freshman year in college and the other striving to be the next valedictorian of her high school, the mother-daughter bond that Lorelei and Rory have is reminiscent of the every day joy and struggles in the Smith household,” says LUKI Brewery Co-Owner Cammy Smith. “We have watched, and re-watched, many episodes over the years and feel we have grown up right along with the Gilmore family.”

For Gilmore Girls Day—be there on the next train, bring a change of clothes (if you’re Lane Kim), and enjoy the following Gilmore Girls-themed activations:

Specialty Releases in Commemorative LUKI’s Mug: Purchase a pour of Coffee, Coffee, Coffee!, a light blonde ale that blends in a shot of cynicism by way of Boxcar Coffee Roasters in Boulder with their Layer Cake blend, with notes of chocolate, blueberry, and hazelnut, or Oy with the Pastry Already, a chocolate-eclair stout decadent enough to make Sookie cry, for $10—and receive a specialty-themed LUKI’s mug.

Gilmore Girls Trivia with Geeks Who Drink: What movie did Rory and Dean watch on their first date? What is Rory’s dream college? How many jobs has Kirk had? If you know the answer to any of these questions then prepare to battle it out for Geeks Who Drink – The Gilmore Girls edition. Best of all, raffle prizes will be announced throughout trivia! Make sure to register your team at 2:30 p.m. and trivia will run from 3 to 5 p.m.

Costume Contest and Raffle Prizes: Whether you’d like to saunter in with style like Miss Patty, throw on some daisy dukes and embarrass your Chilton-bound child, or would prefer to don your favorite apron to prepare the infamous magic risotto, LUKI wants you to show up dressed to the nines where you’ll receive 50% off your first beer. Raffle prizes and winners will be announced during Geeks Who Drink trivia.

“At LUKI, we have always appreciated events that are unique and create a memorable experience for all to attend,” says Smith. “This event brings the perfect combination of being different and being together into one.”

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/luki-brewery-hosts-gilmore-girls-day-on-oct-16