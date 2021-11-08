Low-ABV, Non-Carbonated Funny Water Launches in the US

CHICAGO, Illinois – As distributors and retailers nationwide adjust to an oversaturated hard seltzer market, a new product has emerged as an alternative to carbonated alcoholic beverages. FUNNY WATER™ is a naturally flavored still water with no bubbles, featuring a 3.75% ABV, antioxidants and electrolytes to promote better hydration, at only 80 calories.

FUNNY WATER is the brainchild of PJ Loughran and Jake Vogel, who both saw an opportunity for a non-carbonated, low-ABV alternative in a market increasingly dominated by an endless cavalcade of hard seltzers and craft beers. Loughran is a veteran of the music festival industry, having led creative and marketing for some of the biggest events in the US, including Bonnaroo (Manchester, TN) and Outside Lands (San Francisco, CA). He recognized a unique opportunity to provide fans a beverage experience that helps promote better hydration habits.

Loughran said, “At the festivals, we provided ample hydration stations and water refill areas, but the reality is that when you’re listening to your favorite bands in an incredible technicolor environment, it’s very easy to forget to take proper care of yourself. We hope FUNNY WATER serves as a healthy alternative, allowing everyone to socialize longer and safer.”

Loughran continued, reflecting on the product’s inception, “We were amazed when we first began developing the product that wine was essentially the entry point for non-carbonated alcoholic drinks from an ABV perspective. If you’re not a fan of bubbles and the bloat that often comes with carbonation, your starting point was typically 14%. We saw a unique opportunity to fill this void, creating a lower alcohol entry point for a widely underserved consumer.”

FUNNY WATER is available in 12oz variety packs featuring three flavors: Watermelon, Citrus, and Cucumber Mint. The beverage is most similar in taste to a spa water with alcohol. The drink is very light and refreshing and with its low ABV levels, the alcohol is barely noticeable.

The company plans on adding additional flavors, single flavor 6-packs, and larger 16oz and 24oz packaging.

FUNNY WATER is available for purchase online and is currently rolling-out to on- and off-premise accounts across the country.

https://www.funnywater.com/