The Lost Druid Becomes 1st Solar-Powered Brewer in DeKalb County, Georgia

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. – The Lost Druid, an “own-premise” brewery in Avondale Estates is now the first brewery in DeKalb County powered with solar energy provided by Velo Solar.

The 14.1 kW solar installation was created and is maintained by Atlanta-based Velo Solar. The array will save The Lost Druid as much as 15 percent on its annual power bill. In addition to that cost savings, it will reduce the operation’s carbon footprint by 42 metric tons of CO2 each year.

Created through a special financing arrangement offered by Velo Solar, the solar equipment is provided through a Solar Energy Procurement Agreement (SEPA). This allowed the panels and other infrastructure to be installed at no upfront cost to The Lost Druid.

The Lost Druid’s solar array will produce 21,514 kilowatt hours of power annually. This helps to run the brewery’s 6,800 square-foot operation, including its brewery, taproom, aging facility, kitchen, and upstairs event space.

Stacia Familo-Hopek, owner and co-founder of The Lost Druid, said the decision to “go solar” is in keeping with the brewery’s core mission.

“The Druids respected nature, and this is one of numerous measures we employ to minimize our impact on the environment,” she said. “Other environmentally sensitive initiatives we use include reclamation of our chilling water, a natural carbonation process, LED lighting and providing spent grain to local farmers for livestock feed.”

She said The Lost Druid selected Velo Solar to provide the solar installation because of Velo’s demonstrated expertise and customer-centric approach.

Britt Lothridge, director of sales for Velo Solar, said Georgia business owners have more options than ever to add solar to their energy resources. SEPAs make it easy to save money and contribute to a healthier environment, he explained.

“This is a great option for forward-thinking clients who want to reduce their reliance on utility-provided power without a hefty upfront investment,” he said. “They not only pay less for electricity month-to-month, they also reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

About Velo Solar

Velo Solar is one of Georgia’s largest EPC solar firms providing engineering, consultation, installation and digital monitoring for renewable energy solutions designed to meet customers’ needs. Certified to the highest standards in the solar industry, Velo Solar is dedicated to system quality, customer service and reliable performance. For more information, visitwww.velosolar.com.

About The Lost Druid

Focused on serving beer lovers in its taproom rather than selling packaged products through retail outlets, The Lost Druid offers more than 20 frequently changing taps with a diverse selection of beers for a range of tastes. The Lost Druid’s facilities at 2866 Washington Street, Avondale Estates, GA, include its brewery, cellar/aging facility, taproom, kitchen and upstairs mezzanine with private event space. Two pet-friendly outdoor patios are enhanced with extensive landscaping and bike racks nearby. Visit thelostdruid.com for more information and updates, or search @thelostdruid on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.