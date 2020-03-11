Lost Cause Meadery Opens Second Location in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lost Cause Meadery, one of the most awarded meaderies in the world in 2019, has announced the opening of its second tasting room and production facility location in the Bay Park neighborhood of San Diego. The new space will open to the public on March 28 and is located at 5328 Banks Street Ste. B, San Diego, CA 92110. Timed with the opening of the second meadery location, Lost Cause is also launching four new meads including “GSB”, a mead made with Grenache grapes, Syrah grapes, blackberries and local buckwheat blossom honey. The new meads will be available on tap and in bottles at the tasting location.

Founded by Billy and Suzanna Beltz in late 2017, Lost Cause Meadery has experienced rapid growth since its opening and is coming off the heels of a year filled with national and international recognition. In March 2019, Lost Cause tied for the most medals overall at the Mazer Cup, the world’s largest mead competition, and later won two gold medals and third best overall at the second largest competition in the country, hosted by the National Honey Board. The awards have helped bring recognition and appreciation for the meadery among the local craft community in San Diego.

“San Diego has a rich culture of craft drinkers who are aren’t afraid to experiment and try something new, and we’ve been blown away by the positive response we’ve received from the community so far,” shared owner Billy Beltz. “We can’t wait to unveil the new tasting room space to our fans and begin expanding production in the new facility”.

The new 3,200-square-foot space is located next to Deft Brewing and the two craft businesses will be taking advantage of a new California ABC law that allows breweries and wineries (Lost Cause is licensed as a winery) to share tasting room space. The new space will include a shared beer garden patio that allows patrons to enjoy beer and mead in the same outdoor space. The patio will also become a new home for Cucina Caprese, a local catering company that makes wood-fired pizzas in their recently purchased new Italian brick oven. When building out the new space, Lost Cause focused on creating a modern yet eclectic tasting room featuring art and murals from various local artists, several indoor/outdoor spaces and even a private room for guided tasting events for groups of up to 12 people.

Lost Cause Meadery is currently headquartered in Miramar as part of the Miralani Makers’ District. The Miramar space is shared with Serpentine Cider and The Good Seed Food Company. All three businesses will continue to stay open although it will become a satellite tasting room for the meadery once the new headquarters location opens in Bay Park.

About Lost Cause Meadery

Founded in 2017, Lost Cause Meadery is a San Diego-based, award-winning meadery specializing in complex, aroma-driven meads across a wide range of modern and traditional styles. Lost Cause was one of the most awarded meaderies in the world in 2019, earning five medals from the 2019 Mazer Cup International (tied for most) and a third place Best of Show award at the National Honey Board’s Mead Crafter Competition. The meadery has a tasting room and a production facility in the Bay Park neighborhood of San Diego as well as a satellite tasting room in the Miralani Makers’ District of Miramar.

For More Information

www.lostcausemead.com