Lord Hobo Expands Their 617 Portfolio with 617 Lager

WOBURN, Massachusetts – Lord Hobo is proud to announce 617 Lager as the newest draft pick to their 617 lineup. This crisp golden lager diversifies their illustrious hop-centric portfolio. They have crafted it with a single hop and single malt to allow the beauty of those ingredients to shine through and finish clean. While it’s one of their most difficult beers to brew, it is hands down the easiest one to drink. Master Brewer, Keith Gabbett, states “617 Lager has become a huge favorite at Lord Hobo. The clean maltiness and balanced bitterness let the noble hop character shine through making this lager incredibly easy to drink. We couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with everyone.”

The 617 brand emulates everything real about Boston. “We take pride in embracing our Boston roots with the extension of our 617 brand. It reinforces our sense of Boston identity and continues our love affair with the city.” states Marketing Director, Aubree Karls. As Lord Hobo continues to grow, adding an additional location in Boston’s Seaport this spring, their beverage selection follows with the extension of some of their more notable brands. 617 Lager will be available across Lord Hobo’s distribution footprint beginning March 8th, 2022.

About Lord Hobo

Lord Hobo Brewing Company, founded in 2015, was born out of a Boston craft beer bar. Now into our 7th year of operation, we continue to grow, bringing innovative New England style beers to our thirsty and dedicated fans. We are a self-made company that believes our consumers deserve to be recognized and appreciated for who they are.

Our brewery, located in Woburn, Massachusetts, is the nucleus of our company. Beginning with a small tasting room and only a handful of recipes, our Woburn Taproom now has a maximum seating capacity accommodating over 400 patrons. We additionally added a full kitchen and a beautiful outdoor patio. In addition to the Woburn taproom and our Lord Hobo Cambridge bar, we are opening a new satellite location – an 18,000sq ft brewery and restaurant located in downtown Boston: Lord Hobo Seaport, which will be opening Spring of 2022.

Lord Hobo beers are currently available in 12 states throughout the Eastern United States with 15 wholesaler partners.

https://lordhobo.com