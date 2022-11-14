Lord Hobo Collaborates with Grillo’s Pickles on Pickle Beer

Two fan-favorite Boston brands announce exciting new beer collaboration

Woburn, Mass. – Lord Hobo Brewing and Grillo’s Pickles have partnered up to brew a special-release beer infused with over 50 gallons of Grillo’s dill pickle brine in honor of National Pickle Day. Available for a limited time, Pickle Beer is brimming with fresh, bright and tangy flavors while still drinking easy.

Eddie Andre, Senior Brand Manager at Grillo’s Pickles, states, “This collaboration is pretty special. Starting as neighbors, only a few blocks away, back when we had the pickle shop in Inman Sq, we always loved Lord Hobo as a brand and product. Fast forward nearly a decade, and the time has come! We’re thrilled to partner with one of our favorite local brands and bring this unique collaboration to life. You won’t want to miss this limited time offering by two of the best to ever do it!”

In addition to the Pickle Beer, Lord Hobo will be hosting a party in their Woburn taproom on Sunday Nov. 13t to celebrate National Pickle Day one day early.

“Our taproom will be fully loaded with pickle games, giveaways and pickle SWAG for the entire day with activities available for all ages. Our food menu will incorporate pickle-infused specialties with additional appearances from Grillo’s existing collaborations such as J.P. Licks, Ithaca Hummus and Utz chips,” says Aubree Karls, Marketing Director at Lord Hobo. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with such an iconic Boston brand on this unique beer release.”

Lord Hobo Pickle Beer will be available on tap in select bars and in 4-packs at retailers all around the Northeast. You can find the beer near you at lordhobo.com/beer-finder.

For more information on the Pickle Party visit www.lordhobo.com or their social media accounts @lordhobobrewing.

###

About Lord Hobo Brewing

Lord Hobo Brewing Company, founded in 2015, was born out of a Boston craft beer bar. Now into our seventh year of operation, we continue to grow, bringing innovative New England style beers to our thirsty and dedicated fans. We are a self-made company that believes our consumers deserve to be recognized and appreciated for who they are.

Our brewery, located in Woburn, Massachusetts, is the nucleus of our company. Beginning with a small tasting room and only a handful of recipes, our Woburn Taproom now has a maximum seating capacity accommodating over 400 patrons. We additionally added a full kitchen and a beautiful outdoor patio. Lord Hobo beers are currently available in 12 states throughout the Eastern United States with 15 wholesaler partners.

About Grillo’s Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips, wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo.