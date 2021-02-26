Lord Hobo Adds Juice Lord IPA to Core Lineup

WOBURN, Mass. — Lord Hobo is proud to announce Juice Lord IPA as the newest member of their illustrious core lineup. With Juice Lord, Lord Hobo has crafted a juicy, 6% IPA that expresses all of the best qualities of the style. Pillowy oats and pilsner malt provide a smooth canvas upon which they’ve painted a juicy and fruity masterpiece. Citra and Huell Melon hops combine to produce an easy-drinking IPA with the irresistible notes of citrus fruits and ripe melon. Lord Hobo President, Nathan Whipple, states: “Juice Lord is a beer made for the modern IPA drinker who appreciates a smooth and sophisticated beer with well-balanced hop character. We are excited to showcase our softer side with this juicy offering”.

In April 2020, Lord Hobo announced a transformation of their logo and a new packaging design for their core lineup. The LHBCo crown transformed and aligned to a more dramatic location on the packaging with fresh bursts of new colors. Juice Lord completes the rebranded lineup, rounding out their hop-focused portfolio. “We had a lot of fun with this brand, bringing a new splash of color to our lineup. We’ve given this packaging more of a 80’s – 90’s feel to invoke an emotional connection to a wide range of our consumer base.” said Marketing Director, Aubree Karls. This beer will be available across Lord Hobo’s entire distribution footprint starting with a package-only release in early March, followed by draft in April 2021.

About Lord Hobo

Lord Hobo Brewing Company was founded in 2015 and strives to bring world-class beer to the Northeast and beyond! Now entering our 6th year, we are looking forward to continuing to bring innovative New England style beers to our thirsty and dedicated fans. Craft beer is the world’s most affordable luxury item and we’re determined to make sure excellent beer is within everyone’s reach to experience and enjoy daily. Like you, we celebrate life, work, loved ones, experiences, and are proud to be a small part in your own story.

Our brewery and taproom is located in Woburn, Mass. The taproom recently received an upgrade and expansion in July, adding a full kitchen and beautiful outdoor patio, increasing maximum seating to 472! In addition to the Woburn taproom and our Lord Hobo Cambridge bar, we also opened a new satellite location – an 18,000sq ft brewery and restaurant located in downtown Boston: Lord Hobo Seaport, which will be reopening Spring of 2021.

Lord Hobo beers are currently available in 12 states throughout the Eastern United States with 15 wholesaler partners.