Lone Tree Pilsner and Oktoberfest Cans Hit Colorado Shelves

LONE TREE, Colorado – Lone Tree Brewing Company recently released two small-batch German-style lagers in cans, both available across Colorado while supplies last.

First up is the return of Pilsner cans. This classic style is one of the crowd favorites to come out of Lone Tree’s lager program. Its crispness differentiates it from the company flagship Mexican Lager, and makes for a quenching, repeatable summer beer at only 5.3% ABV. Pilsner malt and two additions of Hallertau hops comprise this simple recipe brewed to traditional German-style.

Next up, Oktoberfest, is another Lone Tree draft-turned-canned recipe. This 5.5% ABV malt-forward, amber-colored lager has a rich toasty, bready flavor, minimal bitterness, and a dry finish. Like Pilsner, it’s a recipe inspired by Head Brewer Dennis O’Harrow’s time across the pond.

Lone Tree Pilsner and Oktoberfest are available on tap at bars and restaurants and in canned 6-packs across Colorado. Brewery visitors can also taste these beers on tap and purchase 6-packs or Crowlers to-go, all while supplies last.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING CO.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

For More Information:

http://www.radcraftbeer.com/news/ltbc-craft-lager-2022