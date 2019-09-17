Lone Tree Brewing to Launch Hop Zombie in Cans

LONE TREE, Colo. — The brewers have confirmed: GABF award-winning Hop Zombie by Lone Tree Brewing Company is coming, and this year it has mutated into cans. Try this monstrous beer at the brewery on Saturday, September 28.

Unlike apocalyptic zombie outbreaks, Hop Zombie Day won’t last long. Now in its sixth year, this Imperial Red IPA will be available as a limited release in cans and on draft on Saturday, September 28. Formerly only available in bombers, 2019 marks the first year for Hop Zombie to creep into cans with artwork created by Boulder-based Anthem Branding in collaboration with the Lone Tree Brewing Co.’s team.

The new can with refreshed artwork will be exclusively available at the brewery on Saturday, September 28 beginning at 11 a.m. Word to the wise, Hop Zombie Day has a cult following; this infamous brew is typically quarantined and contained in one day and sells out.

Guests at Hop Zombie Day 2019 can purchase specialty Hop Zombie glassware and t-shirts designed like the beer’s label. The Ol’ Skool Que and Colorado Pizza Company will be set up by 10am and serving green chili breakfast bowls to people waiting in line.

For more information about Hop Zombie Day 2019, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

HOP ZOMBIE SPECS: 9% ABV, 90 IBU

Behold the beast. Hop Zombie is Lone Tree Brewing Co.’s most anticipated release of the year. It’s a complex, bold IPA that’s deep red in color with rich malts balanced by huge hop flavor and aroma created by eight different hops (Citra, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic, Simcoe, Amarillo, Centennial, and Motueka). Hop Zombie is a beer brewed to bring you back from the grave.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans and 22-ounce bombers are sold across the state of Colorado and in select locations in Kansas. Lone Tree’s draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants in its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.