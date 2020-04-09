Lone Tree Brewing Rolls Out First-Ever Year-Round IPA, Castle Rock Pale Ale and Strawberry Kiwi Blonde Ale

LONE TREE, Colo. — 2020 is a revolutionary year for Lone Tree Brewing Company’s canned portfolio. Fresh off the release of New Zealand IPA early in the year, Lone Tree presents three new brands that are now available across Colorado: Lone Tree IPA, Castle Rock Pale Ale, and Strawberry Kiwi Blonde Ale.

Lone Tree’s new India Pale Ale is a clear, West Coast-style IPA recipe that Lone Tree has long been tweaking to perfection. This medium-bodied 6.2% ABV India Pale Ale has bold hop character from Centennial, Cascade, and Zythos with copious amounts of CTZ dry-hopping that yield fruit-forward and citrus aromas— all balanced out with a strong but not overpowering malt backbone. “We launched our canned brands with our Double IPA and we’ve always experimented with different hops in our Hoppy Little Trees project, but we’ve never had a year-round flagship IPA until now,” says someone cool at Lone Tree. “This IPA is a long time coming, and we can’t wait to share this final product with our customers.”

Castle Rock Pale Ale also joined Lone Tree’s canned lineup this spring. This 5.6% ABV Pale Ale is everything one needs in a classic Pale Ale recipe: well-rounded, both malty and bitter, with a pleasant citrus-forward dry-hop aroma. Lone Tree crafted to celebrate the opening of Castle Rock, Colorado’s new Whole Foods store. It is now available at Whole Foods locations across the Front Range, and of course to-go from Lone Tree’s tasting room. Long live the easy drinking Pale Ale.

Strawberry Kiwi Blonde Ale hits shelves across Colorado and Kansas this week. Blonde Ale makes for the perfect base for these subtle fruit flavors in this refreshing spring seasonal that weighs in at 5.2 percent ABV. This warm weather crusher will be available all summer long.

Find all of these new cans for sale to-go at Lone Tree’s tasting room, and at liquor and grocery stores across Colorado.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.