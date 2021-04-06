Lone Tree Brewing Releases Pomegranate Wit For Spring

LONE TREE, CO — Lone Tree Brewing Company presents a fresh seasonal brewed for Spring Equinox, Pomegranate Wit.

Pomegranate Wit begins as a traditional Witbier recipe made with coriander, and fermented with a Belgian yeast strain before it gets the addition on pomegranate pureé. This pink-hued brew is a drinkable 5.3% ABV.

From the time-honored Peach Pale Ale recipe to the Strawberry Kiwi Blonde Ale released in 2020, Lone Tree has always experimented with fruit in the brewhouse. The latest of these test batches-turned-canned selections is the sweet, zesty addition of Pomegranate to a traditional Belgian-style Wheat Ale.

Pomegranate Wit joins the Lone Tree canned lineup of fruit beers this week, and it will stick around for the season. Find it in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans across Colorado and in select locations in Kansas while supplies last.

For more information about Lone Tree Brewing Company or their 2021 seasonal beer releases, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING CO.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

