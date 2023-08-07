Lone Tree Brewing Is Ready For Oktoberfest

LONE TREE, Colo.— Lone Tree Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest is tapped and canned for the season. This popular lager is now available across Colorado while supplies last.

This fan favorite lager is a traditional German-style Oktoberfest made with European malts and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops. It’s 5.5% ABV, malt-forward and amber-colored with rich toasty, bready flavors, minimal bitterness, and a dry finish. This recipe was inspired by Head Brewer Dennis O’Harrow’s time traveling in Germany.

About Lone Tree Brewing Co.

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

