Lone Tree Brewing Hop Zombie Returns for One Day Only Release

LONE TREE, Colorado – When Imperial Red IPA is ready, the dead will walk the Earth. Or, at least, make their way to Lone Tree Brewing Company to try a taste.

Fan favorite Hop Zombie will be released on draft and in cans on October 30th, just in time to stock up for Halloween. A tasting room only release, this year’s Hop Zombie cans will be available to purchase individually, in 6-packs, or by the case— but only while supplies last. There will be a very limited amount of themed glassware and custom t-shirts available for purchase as well.

Those looking to get spooky for the holiday should show up early, as this beer tends to sell out in just one day.Another early bird incentive: The first ten people in line will go home with a free limited edition zombie glass.

Deep red in color, Hop Zombie IPA is complex and bold in flavor and aroma. Rich malts are balanced by huge hop flavor and aroma created by a total of eight different hops— Citra, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic, Simcoe, Amarillo, Centennial, and Motueka.

Packing all the punch of an undead monster, Hop Zombie rounds in at a whopping 8.9 percent ABV and 90 IBUs. It’s not for the faint of heart, even if it’s namesake doesn’t have one.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

For More Information:
https://radcraftbeer.com/news/lone-tree-brewing-hop-zombie-returns-for-one-day-only-release

