Lone Tree Brewing Company Offers Curbside Pickup During COVID-19 Closures

LONE TREE, Colo. — In compliance with Governor Jared Polis’ call for the close of all dine-in services at restaurants and bars throughout the state for the next 30 days, Lone Tree Brewing Company will refine its service for to-go only beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Guests who arrive at the brewery between 12pm and 6pm daily can call 303-792-5822 to place a to-go order. Please be prepared with your age identification, credit card (no cash orders) and license plate number. Lone Tree’s beer menu is available here. Ask your beertender about available merchandise and keg sales. All sales are final.

Lone Tree beers are also available in canned 6-packs across Colorado at liquor and grocery stores. Packaged beers by Lone Tree include year-round beers Mexican Lager, Red Ale, Double IPA, and Peach Pale, as well as the new year-round West Coast-style IPA, and seasonals Castle Rock Pale Ale, Strawberry Kiwi Blonde, and New Zealand IPA.

Lone Tree appreciates unwavering community support, not just during this time but every day for the last eight years.

Please check our website, lonetreebrewingco.com, for regular updates on our response to COVID-19.

We’ll get through this together!

— the Lone Tree Brewing Co. family

For More Information: https://radcraftbeer.com/covid19/ltbc