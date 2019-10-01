Lone Tree Brewing Company Debuts Hazy IPA in Rotating IPA Series

LONE TREE, Colo. — Continuing their quest to provide diverse options in the IPA category, Lone Tree Brewing Company will release Hazy IPA just in time for the Great American Beer Festival. Earlier this year, Lone Tree released a Tart IPA and a single-hop IPA featuring Centennial. Hazy IPA is the next evolution in the Hoppy Little Trees Project, Lone Tree’s year-round fresh rotating IPA series.

“The Hoppy Little Trees Project allows us to not only experiment with ever-changing beer trends, but it also gives us reason to create IPAs that we enjoy drinking!” says Dennis Stack, Director of Sales and Marketing at Lone Tree Brewing Company.

At 6.5 percent ABV, Hazy IPA features Azacca hops and other specialty blends that mingle with

Amarillo and Huell Melon hops to provide a strong, hop aroma and a slight bitterness. An additional dry-hopping of Motueka provides notes of tropical fruit.

Hazy IPA is a limited offering that will be available on draft and in canned 6-packs across Lone Tree Brewing’s distribution footprint at the end of this month while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to release a style that we’ve never packaged before!” says Stack. “Grab a fresh 6-pack of Hazy IPA and enjoy it with friends.”

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.