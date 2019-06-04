Lone Pine Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Pennsylvania and Rhode Island

PORTLAND & GORHAM, Maine — Lone Pine Brewing Company will now be distributing to Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The Portland and Gorham-based Maine brewery will be taking a scaled and thoughtful approach to distribution in these new markets, releasing 16 oz. cans and kegs to select regions in both states throughout the summer.

“We’re taking a very strategic approach to this distribution expansion,” said John Paul, co-founder and business manager, Lone Pine Brewing. “We’ll be using the summer months to send product to some of our distribution partners in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, who are really excited about it. We’ve seen those out of state license plates at our brewery, and we want to capitalize on the excitement and make our beer more accessible in those areas.”

“This will help us determine the demand for our beer in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to better inform our next overall production volume expansion,” said Tom Madden, co-founder and head brewer, Lone Pine Brewing. “We want to be very careful when expanding to new regions, so that we’re still taking care of our own backyard. The last thing we want to do is make our beer harder to purchase for people in Maine because we’re shipping too much out of state.”

Shangy’s will be Lone Pine’s distribution partner in Pennsylvania, while Horizon will work with them to distribute in Rhode Island.

Lone Pine Brewing will now be available through distribution in five states, with Pennsylvania and Rhode Island joining Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Philly Beer Week XI

Lone Pine Brewing will kick off its Pennsylvania distribution with appearances at six events during Philly Beer Week XI from May 31 – June 9. The Lone Pine crew will be on-site at all events throughout the week in the Philadelphia area.

About Lone Pine Brewing Company

Lone Pine Brewing Company is a Gorham and Portland, Maine, based brewery focusing on American ales and small batch specialty beers that feature unique, local ingredients. Founded in 2016, Lone Pine currently operates its production facilities in Gorham, with tasting rooms in both Gorham and on Anderson Street in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland. The Brewers Association named Lone Pine the fifth fastest growing brewery in the nation in 2018. Learn more at lonepinebrewery.com.