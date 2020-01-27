Lone Pine Brewing Company Expands Distribution to New Jersey, New York, and Utah

PORTLAND & GORHAM, Maine — Lone Pine Brewing Company is now distributing to the states of New Jersey, New York, and Utah.

The Portland and Gorham based Maine brewery expanded its growing distribution network to include these three new states. The move comes after a strategic approach to expansion in several states last summer was met with success.

“We had a really great year and continue to see excitement in new markets about our beers and what we’re doing,” said John Paul, co-founder, Lone Pine Brewing. “Based on the reception we’re getting, balanced against our ability to continue filling the shelves here in Maine, we’re excited to introduce Lone Pine to more craft beer-lovers around the country.”

Lone Pine will distribute in these new markets via Golden Beverage in Utah, Remarkable Liquids and DeCrescente in NY, and Remarkable Liquids in NJ.

Lone Pine Brewing also drew recent attention for medaling in the hotly-contested Hazy Imperial IPA category at the Great American Beer Festival in October. The winning beer, Chaos Emeralds, scored a Bronze medal, beating out nearly two hundred competitors.

“I’ve been going to GABF since I was young,” remarked Tom Madden, co-founder and head brewer, Lone Pine Brewing. “Getting recognized in that capacity was a dream come true. It’s something that, as a brewer and brewery owner, I’ve always placed pretty high on my bucket list.”

Lone Pine Brewing will now be available in ten states, with New Jersey, New York, and Utah joining Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

About Lone Pine Brewing Company

Lone Pine Brewing Company is a Gorham and Portland, Maine, based brewery focusing on American ales and small batch specialty beers that feature unique, local ingredients. Founded in 2016, Lone Pine currently operates its production facilities in Gorham, with tasting rooms in both Gorham and on Anderson Street in the East Bayside neighborhood of Portland. The Brewers Association named Lone Pine the fourth fastest growing brewery in the nation in 2018. Learn more at www.lonepinebrewery.com.