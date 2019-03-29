Locavore Beer Works to Release Split the Baby Lemon Blueberry Wheat Ale

LITTLETON, Colo. — Locavore Beer Works brings back a fan favorite just in time for baseball season. Combining lemons and blueberries in one thirst-quenching brew, Split the Baby Lemon Blueberry Wheat Ale releases on Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Littleton-based brewery has received a couple of wins at the Colorado Rockies Brew Fest for Blackberry Betty in 2016, and Split the Baby at the 2018 festival. After taking the top honors in 2018, Rockies fans will be able to enjoy Split the Baby at The Rooftop at Coors Field during the entire month of April

“Winning the Rockies fest was huge for us. Not only is there a bunch of great beers, but the voting is done by the fans themselves,” said Andy Nelson, co-owner of Locavore Beer Works. “Watching those folks having a great time enjoying your beer at a Rockies game? Nothing feels quite like that, and it’s a great opportunity to get in front of people who might not get down to Littleton.”

Coming in at an approachable 5.5 percent ABV, Split the Baby is brewed with real blueberries and lemon zest.

Split the Baby Lemon Blueberry Wheat Ale releases on draft at the Locavore taproom on March 30. 6-pack cans will be available at the taproom and participating liquor stores, including Tipsy’s Liquor World in April while supplies last.

“Split the Baby is truly a crushable beer that pairs well with sunshine and baseball,” said Nelson. “We hope you love it as much as we do!”

For more information about Split The Baby or Locavore Beerworks, visit radcraftbeer.com.

About Locavore Beer Works

Locavore Beer Works is a craft brewery located in Littleton just west of Santa Fe Dr on Bowles. Nestled in the Columbine neighborhood, Locavore Beer Works is the first brewery in Littleton to be established in a business zone. With 20 beers on tap, our microbrewery specializes in handcrafted beers ranging from bourbon barrel-aged offerings to cask ales. We like to keep our focus on our Colorado residents by providing a comfortable, friendly and inviting atmosphere. The brewery is family and pet friendly with ample seating inside and outside on the patio which is complete with a fire pit. If you are looking for award-winning craft beer and a great brewery experience in Littleton, this is the place to be!