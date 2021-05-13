Local Roots Kombucha Lays New Roots in the Southwest

Vista, CA – Local Roots Kombucha, a San Diego-based craft kombucha company, is excited to announce its latest retail expansion in the Southwest region of the United States. After rolling out in Sprouts and local retailers across California, Local Roots’ great-tasting hard kombucha is now available in over 150 Ralphs and Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the Southwest, including:

All Ralphs Grocery store locations throughout San Diego county will carry all five core SKU’s – Island Vibes, Strawberry Mojito, Purple Haze, Cali Mule, and Booch Mosa

Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the greater Phoenix area after seeing great success in Sprouts Markets in California will carry three Local Roots SKU’s including Strawberry Mojito, Island Vibes, and Purple Haze

Local Roots was founded by cousins Ryan White and Joe Carmichael, who shared a passion for wellness and cleaner eating. Each had personal health scares which caused them to revisit their lifestyle and relationship with food & beverages. What began as a newfound love for clean eating and cold-pressed juicing turned into Ryan and Joe brewing kombucha at home in their personal kitchens. This process ultimately led to the birth of Local Roots, and the company was then launched to market in 2019.

As the brand continues its retail expansion, consumers can now find Local Roots in more than 1,800 stores across the southwestern US, with aggressive expansion plans to keep up with growing demand. Local Roots is also available direct-to-consumer in CA, NV, and OR through localrootskombucha.com.

“We are grateful to our new partners at Ralphs and Sprouts, and are seeing tremendous growth with the early adoption of the budding new hard kombucha category,” said Joe Carmichael, Co-Founder of Local Roots “We are excited to see Local Roots’ availability expand to support the demand and carry our momentum into a post-COVID world.”

Local Roots is currently available in eight great-tasting flavors. The original five, which include Island Vibes, Strawberry Mojito, Purple Haze, Cali Mule, and Booch Mosa, and the Low-Cal line which includes Lavender Lemonade, Peachy Tee Time, and Prickly Pear. Each low calorie can offers less than a gram of sugar and contains only 95 calories.

About Local Roots

Local Roots is a small batch hard kombucha brand featuring a niche blend of teas, probiotics, polyphenols, and antioxidants. Containing the lowest sugar content possible, all while using only the finest of organic and cold-pressed ingredients, Local Roots aims to not only provide a great tasting drink but one with tremendous health benefits. Available in five unique and delicious flavors (Island Vibes, Cali Mule, Strawberry Mojito, Booch Mosa, and Purple Haze at $33/12-pack), Local Roots is a better-tasting alternative for those who are health-conscious and enjoy the occasional imbibe. Local Roots was derived from a passion for bringing people together, while sharing and instilling a sense of community. The word ‘local’ is defined by belonging or relating to a particular area or neighborhood, while ‘roots’ is defined as being established deeply with a purpose. Local Roots is currently available for purchase via next-day delivery within California and Nevada through the Local Roots website.

For More Information:

https://www.localrootskombucha.com