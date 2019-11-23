Loaded Question Brewing Company Releases Fluid Intuition

PORTSMOUTH, NH. — Loaded Question Brewing, a locally owned brewing company in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will debut a rare beer in a bottle release on Saturday, November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Fluid Intuition is a sour ale that has been aged over cherries for fifteen months in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels. It clocks in at 7.1% ABV.

“The name stems from the fact that mixed culture sour beers take a long time to make and because of the number of elements involved, like yeast strains and bacteria, they’re not as predictable as normal beer,” said Tom Bath, founder and head brewer, Loaded Question.

This is just the second bottle release in Loaded Question Brewing’s history. The first release, in 2018, was also a barrel aged beer.

“We are actively building a barrel program,” added Bath. Earlier in the month, Loaded Question released a draft-only barrel aged Belgian Quad called Monk’s Vice. Four additional beers are currently aging in various barrels.

Fluid Intuition will be available on draft and in bottles at their taproom in Portsmouth’s West End beginning on Saturday, November 23.

About Loaded Question Brewing

Loaded Question was conceived on the idea that great beer mimics life. Our favorite beer changes with the season, the time of day, the weather, and the crew we’re hanging with. When the color, flavor, body, and aroma of the beer match the moment it enriches the experience. Loaded Question is dedicated to understanding the infinite possibilities of craft beer and making memorable moments with our fellow beer lovers. For more information, please visit www.loadedquestionbrewing.com