Little Machine’s Little Distribution Announcement

Little Machine has a little announcement.

After 6.5 years of focusing on becoming Denver’s (world famous) hidden gem brewery we couldn’t ignore our superfans’ (your) requests to see your favorite (and most legit) beer out in the wild world of party more often.

We signed a little distribution agreement with Crooked Stave Artisans (who has tons of street cred) to finally bring our most superb “Sir Veza” Mexican-style Lager on tap to wherever you may be drinking in our colorful Colorado. Look for this sexy tap handle out there in the jungles my babies.

We all rule the beer world together you should be proud for making this happen.

