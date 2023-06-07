Limited Time Only Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer Hits Shelves for Summer

CHICAGO, Illinois – Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer, a new summertime special inspired by a classic staple of street markets, taquerias and restaurants, is now on shelves. Offering a modern adult take on traditional aguas frescas (a typically non-alcoholic beverage made with fruit, water, lime and sweetener), the hard seltzer comes in crisp, refreshing fruit flavors like Passionfruit Mango, Citrus Tamarind, Ripe Watermelon, and Hibiscus Lime. This new flavor line from Topo Chico Hard Seltzer for fans 21 and older will bring a unique kind of refreshment to your summer get-togethers with minerals added for taste.

Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer is available in a 12 ounce slim can variety pack, featuring four unique flavors that come in at 100 calories and a four percent ABV:

Passionfruit Mango : Tropical, fruity flavor of passionfruit and mango are perfectly balanced for a bright and refreshing taste.

: Tropical, fruity flavor of passionfruit and mango are perfectly balanced for a bright and refreshing taste. Citrus Tamarind: Bright citrus flavor balanced with a rich and fruity note for a refreshing and unique twist on hard seltzer.

Bright citrus flavor balanced with a rich and fruity note for a refreshing and unique twist on hard seltzer. Ripe Watermelon : Sweet watermelon flavor rounded out by a hint of lime taste creates a mouthwateringly crisp and refreshing oasis in a can.

: Sweet watermelon flavor rounded out by a hint of lime taste creates a mouthwateringly crisp and refreshing oasis in a can. Hibiscus Lime: Well-balanced hibiscus and lime flavors with a floral and honey taste like upfront gives Hibiscus Lime a spritzy feel and juicy finish.

“The new Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer flavors are a delicious and refreshing addition to theTopo Chico Hard Seltzer lineup,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for the above premium flavor portfolio at Molson Coors Beverage. “This new lineup is full of flavor, as you’d expect from aguas frescas-style beverages, but also has the crisp, refreshing taste that Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is known for.”

Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer are available in 12 slim can variety packs with each flavor containing four percent alcohol by volume and 100 calories. Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer is available while supplies lasts to legal age drinkers in select states including AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NH, NM, NY, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV.

New Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer joins the lineup of flavored alcohol beverages inspired by the 125 year old Coca-Cola-owned Topo Chico brand. With flavors including margarita hard seltzer, original hard seltzer variety packs and Ranch Water hard seltzer, no matter what you’re looking for, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has something to make your summer diferente.

Please consume alcohol responsibly. “Topo Chico” is a trademark of The Coca Cola Company. Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer is manufactured, marketed and distributed by Molson Coors Beverage Company.

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canada, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets.

