Lift Bridge Expands to Open Second Taproom and Production Facility

STILLWATER, Minn. — Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater’s first craft brewery since Prohibition, today announced expansion plans to open a second taproom and production facility in New Richmond, Wisc. The Minnesota craft brewing pioneers will lease space at 1280 Madison Ave. from Big Watt Beverage Co. — Midwest makers of specialty coffee and plant-based energy drinks, born under the roof of iconic Twin Cities coffee shop Five Watt Coffee — and will continue to collaborate with the brand to create innovative and delicious beverages.

As its namesake would suggest, Lift Bridge is connecting the two states while using the extra production space to bolster its fermentation capacity to brew up to 15,000 more barrels per year and further develop its 16-ounce canned offerings and other takeout options. The new taproom will be approximately 1,200 square-feet to seat 60 guests inside and 48 guests on the outdoor patio. Large LED menu boards, expanded beverage offerings for on-site consumption and to go orders and outdoor games are all part of design and development plans for the new taproom, which has tentative plans to open on May 1, 2021.

“As Lift Bridge continues to expand our presence in the Midwest, we’re excited to open up a new destination in Wisconsin alongside our friends at Big Watt,” said Lift Bridge Co-founder and VP of Marketing Brad Glynn. “After more than a decade of producing quality craft beverages to help everyone celebrate life’s moments, we’re looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunities and laws Wisconsin has to offer while remaining true to our roots in Stillwater.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lift Bridge recorded more than 10 years of consistent growth since the company was founded in a garage in 2008. Throughout the years, the brewery has teamed up with a variety of local brands to bring unique products to life that its community can be proud of, including Irish Coffee Stout™ brewed in partnership with Big Watt for the last six years. Now, Lift Bridge and Big Watt, who expanded their production capacity by opening this facility in early 2021, will elevate their alliance in a shared space, which also includes potential collaborations with Lift Bridge’s new neighbors at 45th Parallel Distillery.

“As Big Watt grows from our Minneapolis roots to expand production and meet the needs of a rapidly-diversifying beverage market, we are thrilled to partner with Lift Bridge,” said Big Watt CEO Alex Gese. “Our mission at Big Watt is to bring joyful energy to the communities that we serve, and we can’t wait to open the doors of the new Lift Bridge taproom as a welcoming gathering place and home for delicious beverage innovations.”

Lift Bridge beers, hard seltzers and sodas can be found throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. To learn more about Lift Bridge Brewing Co., visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Lift Bridge Brewing Company

Since 2008, Lift Bridge Brewing Company has created quality craft beers that supply adults with what they need to slow down and enjoy life. Through every can, bottle or tap pull, Lift Bridge wants drinkers to taste the history of Stillwater, the pride and fun the company has in its creation and the uncompromising natural ingredients used during the brewing process. Ultimately, the company hopes to provide consumers with an experience that makes them proud to call themselves a beer drinker. In 2015, Lift Bridge Brewing Company began crafting sodas, creating high-end, non-alcoholic beverages with more attention to flavor and style under Lift Bridge Soda Co. The brewery launched their hard seltzer line in 2019 to provide all with more options and flavor preferences to celebrate life’s moments. Visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.

About Big Watt

Big Watt Beverage Co. is an innovative beverage manufacturer with expertise in formulation and flavor, bringing energy that spreads joy to the communities we serve. Our line of all-natural, plant-based branded products includes delicious cold press coffee, oat milk latte, sparkling caffeinated water and whole bean coffee. Big Watt’s flagship brewery is in Uptown, Minneapolis, and in early 2021, the company opened a new manufacturing facility in New Richmond, Wisconsin to expand production capacity and serve a growing roster of co-pack and private label partners. Visit www.bigwattcoffee.com or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram for more information.