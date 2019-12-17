Lift Bridge Brewing Company and 93X Collaborate on Half-Assed IPA

STILLWATER, Minn. — Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater’s first craft brewery since Prohibition, announced today the launch of its second collaboration with 93X, the Half-Assed IPA. A portion of profits from the sale of the beer will benefit Minnesota-based 23rd Veteran, a nonprofit organization using brain science, evolutionary theory, positive trigger re-association and positive psychology to assist veterans leaving the military and those who never properly transitioned.

Named after the popular Twin Cities radio station’s morning show, the 93X Half-Assed IPA is an American India pale ale featuring a burst of citrusy hops without being bitter or heavy. At 4.5% ABV and rated to 53 IBU, this brew is the perfect session IPA to rock you all night long. This is the second beer that Lift Bridge and 93X have launched together following the release of American lager 93X Brotherhood in 2016.

“We’ve teamed up yet again with 93X to combine all of our efforts to brew up something Half-Assed,” said Brad Glynn, vice president of marketing and co-founder of Lift Bridge Brewing Company. “Giving back to the community is an important part of Lift Bridge’s mission, and supporting 23rd Veteran through the sale of this beer makes our team and our consumers proud to call themselves beer drinkers.”

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our partnership with Lift Bridge not only on the products we have collaborated on, but the causes they go to,” said Graham Swart, 93X promotions director. “We’re excited to start this new chapter with 23rd Veteran, not only through this beer, but by creating events that will contribute to their cause as well.”

23rd Veteran has close ties to the Metro area, actively participating in community gatherings and hosting their own events, including the popular Nearly Naked Ruck March in Minneapolis in late October. With the rise of conflicts in the Middle East, military-based charities continue to evolve with the needs of veterans. Many soldiers deal with mental illnesses associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and an estimated 22 veterans commit suicide every day. Because there are no active large-scale conflicts currently, attention needs to be given to helping the soldiers who were in active combat during the Gulf Wars and other conflicts in the Middle East.

“23rd Veteran is ecstatic about becoming the beneficiary of the historic partnership between one of Minnesota’s oldest breweries and the Twin Cities’ best morning show,” said founder Mike Waldron. “Half-Assed IPA helps fund our impactful programs, and gives our veterans and graduates the opportunity to hang out with the influencers and listeners of 93x and Lift Bridge Brewery.”

On Saturday, January 18 at the Stillwater taproom, Lift Bridge, 93X and 23rd Veteran will host the Half-Assed IPA release party, featuring Midwest All Star Wrestling matches and special giveaways for attendees.

Lift Bridge beers, hard seltzers and sodas can be found throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, and in Eastern North Dakota. To learn more about Lift Bridge Brewing Company, visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com.

About Lift Bridge Brewing Company

Since 2008, Lift Bridge Brewing Company has created quality craft beers that supply adults with what they need to slow down and enjoy life. Through every can, bottle or tap pull, Lift Bridge wants drinkers to taste the history of Stillwater, the pride and fun the company has in its creation and the uncompromising natural ingredients used during the brewing process. Ultimately, the company hopes to provide consumers with an experience that makes them proud to call themselves a beer drinker. In 2015, Lift Bridge Brewing Company began crafting sodas, creating high-end, non-alcoholic beverages with more attention to flavor and style under Lift Bridge Soda Co. The brewery launched their hard seltzer line in 2019 to provide all with more options and flavor preferences to celebrate life’s moments. Visit www.liftbridgebrewery.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.