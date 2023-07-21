Libra Launches Lime Lager

Charlottetown, PEI – Libra Beverage Co., a B-Corp Certified non-alcoholic beverage company, is launching its second summer seasonal, Libra Lime Lager. This refreshing and hydrating buzzless brew is light on calories but big on taste. It will be available at all Sobeys across Atlantic Canada and nationally on drinklibra.ca.With summer activities in full swing, Libra wanted to create a hydrating non-alcoholic craft beer that can be enjoyed after a day in the sun, playing sports with friends or around a campfire.

“When it comes to non-alcoholic drinks, Canadians want something that tastes great and helps them stay on top of their game,” says Mitch Cobb, Co-Founder of Libra Beverage Co. “From day one, we wanted to play with different ingredients and create a collection of styles that would satisfy our tastebuds and empower people to be social on their terms. Our first seasonal, Libra Cherry Sour, won an International NY Beer Award, and we know that our fans will enjoy cracking open our Lime Lager this summer.”

Brewmaster and Co-Founder Mike Hogan experimented with different flavour profiles to create a lager with crisp notes of citrus, tart lime and a clean finish. The addition of sea salt rounds out the tart citrus while also helping people stay refreshed on hot summer days. Lime Lager is Libra’s seventh style of non-alcoholic craft beer and has only 20 calories and 4 grams of carbs. It is the first lager in Libra’s collection, and a 4-pack retails for $10.99.

Libra was created by Mitch Cobb and Mike Hogan, who were in the craft beer business but wanted to socialize without sacrificing their health. The award-winning Libra Pale Ale launched in October 2020, and its flagship styles have won 13+ awards. Libra was also recently named Canadian Brewery of the Year for the Second Year in Row by the New York International Beer Competition. In addition to its great taste, Libra is also working with Juno-award-winning musician Serena Ryder to normalize socializing without alcohol for the past two years. As part of the partnership, 1% of sales support ArtHaus Serena’s music incubator, mentorship and experiential wellness community.

Libra is currently available at Sobeys across Atlantic Canada, the LCBO in Ontario, and other independent grocers and liquor stores across the country.

About Libra Beverage Co.

Libra is a B-Corp-certified premium non-alcoholic beverage company. We are passionate about helping people find their balance by leading a movement where everyone can choose to socialize without sacrifice everywhere they go. Crafted on Canada’s east coast, our award-winning flagship styles are low in calories, carbs and sugar to enhance our community’s health and wellness. Libra is available at Sobeys in Atlantic Canada, the LCBO, Well.ca and drinklibra.ca.

