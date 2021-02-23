Level Crossing Brewing to Release Eternal Pursuit Belgian Style Dark Strong Ale

SALT LAKE CITY — Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is set to release its 2nd beer in its 2021 Red Feather Series on Friday February 26, 2021 at 11AM.  Eternal Pursuit is a Belgian Style Dark Strong Ale and measures in at a sturdy 8.8% ABV.  This heavenly beer provides a delightful mash bill, Belgian Pilsner, Belgian Pale, Belgian Special B, Flaked Barley, and Chocolate Rye fulfill the need.  Rounding out the grain bill, Hallertauer Magnum, Styrian Goldings, and Saaz hop combination complete the kettle.

Technical Specs:

Style: Belgian Style Dark Strong Ale

ABV: 8.8%

IBU: 24

Color: 33 Deep copper brown

Malt: Belgian Pilsner, Belgian Pale, Belgian Special B, Flaked Barley, Chocolate Rye

Hops: Hallertauer Magnum, Styrian Goldings, Saaz

Other: Belgian Candi Sugar D-180

Glass: Belgian Glass

Tasting Notes:

Eternal Pursuit is a Belgian Dark Strong Ale with complex malty aromas of black cherry, raisins, plum and dried figs. The low hop bitterness allows the combination of fresh stone fruit, caramel malt and hints of chocolate-covered banana flavors to shine through.  This beer has a higher carbonation level by design offering a medium body which finishes dry with residual alcohol warmth lingering in the mouth.

02/25 - Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
