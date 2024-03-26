Level Beer Introduces Three New Year-Round Beers: Rewind Amber Ale, Adventure Island Tropical Sour, and Choose Your Weapon Imperial IPA

PORTLAND, Ore.— Level Beer, known for crafting balanced and flavorful ales and lagers, is thrilled to announce the launch of three new additions to their year-round lineup: Rewind Amber Ale, Adventure Island Tropical Sour, and Choose Your Weapon Imperial IPA.

Be Kind and Rewind your tastebuds to the days of pleasant malt character and balanced hopping with Rewind Amber Ale. Biscuit and caramel malt flavors blend with herbal and pine hop flavors and aromas to create an ale that is both reminiscent of the classical style and fresh for the palate of today’s beer lover. Available in 12oz 6pk cans and on draft, it’s perfect for those who appreciate a well-rounded brew. 5.3% ABV.

Adventure Island Tropical Sour brings a burst of tropical flavors and refreshing tartness to the table. This fruited-kettle sour is available in 16oz cans and on draft, it’s like a mini vacation in every sip. 5.5% ABV.

Choose Your Weapon Imperial IPA boasts bold hop aromas and a crisp, dry finish, providing a robust and flavorful experience. Rotating hop duos allow new opportunities for different hop flavors and aromas to become victorious. Citrus, tropical, fruity, dank, and floral battle it out for dominance keeping this Imperial IPA fresh and unique. Packaged in 19.2oz cans and on draft, it’s a go-to choice for hop lovers seeking a bit of extra punch. 8.5% ABV.

These new brews will be available year-round at select retailers, bars, and restaurants in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

About Level Beer

Level Beer was founded in 2017 by Geoffrey Phillips, Jason Barbee, and Shane Watterson, with a focus on balance. Balanced beers for a balanced life. As parents of young children, these industry veterans know how hard it can be to balance work and family life. Their idea was to create a work/life balance for all their customers, employees, and community through beer. Level Beer strives to make the highest quality, most innovative, balanced beer they can; while doing so in a family-friendly space, providing their employees with a great working environment, and helping to improve the community they are in.

For More Information:

https://www.levelbeer.com/