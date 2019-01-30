Levante Brewing Company Launches Online Beer Sales and Delivery Service in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pa.— Levante Brewing Company, one of Chester County, Pennsylvania’s popular craft breweries announced the launch of “Mercury,” an innovative craft beer delivery service, providing freshly canned beer to Pennsylvania residents 21 years of age or older. Levante, which prides itself on having brewed well over 300 unique beers including traditionally brewed lagers, pilsners and IPAs as well as uniquely crafted barrel-aged stouts, New England IPAs and fruited sour ales, will now make many of its highly sought-after creations available online and delivered to residences and workplaces throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

“It is our hope that shipping fresh cans of our most sought-after beers will delight our customer who often can’t make it to our brewery for our can releases,” said Tim Floros, CEO and president at Levante Brewing. “Customers who are familiar with the quality of Levante beer can expect the same drinking experience, only now, ordering it from the comfort of their living rooms.”

Levante Brewing Company has been producing hand-crafted beers from its Chester County, Pennsylvania brewery since August 2015. The company revealed that test deliveries through Mercury were completed in late 2018 and that they have received rave reviews.

“The beer itself was packaged very well, arrived with no damage and tasted great!” stated Brian Payne from Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Beer that Levante shipped across the state received similar praise, “The package arrived in perfect condition; I thought the design of the box and cardboard holders was really smart and the beer tastes like I’m sitting in the brewery!” mentioned Michele Lombardi from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jim Adams, one of Levante’s partners, said “The nature of craft beer and customer expectations has changed. We’re pleased to create another convenience for our customers by providing more access to our beers. Mercury is our way of elevating the craft beer consumer’s experience in a way never done before in the state.”

To experience Levante Brewing’s Mercury delivery service, visit the website atwww.levantebrewing.com. Use special promo “FIRSTORDER” to receive free shipping on your first beer delivery.

About Levante Brewing Company

Founded in 2015, Levante Brewing are craft beer artisans balancing both creative, small batch creations with larger scale offerings of equal craftsmanship. Levante offers an assortment of oak barrel aged beers, complimented with eclectically brewed, aged-on-fruit, wild ales and hazy, adjunct laden pale ales and IPAs.