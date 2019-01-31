Left Hand Brewing to Release Hard Wired Nitro Coffee Porter and Raspberry Milk Stout

LONGMONT, Colo.– Left Hand Brewing Co., a pioneer in craft brewing celebrating 25 years of righteous independence, is bringing back a fan favorite and introducing a new variation on its award-winning Milk Stout CO2 for its Q1 seasonal releases.

Coffee lovers rejoice. Left Hand is amped for the return of Hard Wired Nitro, now available for the first time in 13.65 oz. nitro widget cans. It is now even easier to take this smooth, coffee porter on the go for whenever you need a kick. Hard Wired Nitro features Allegro Coffee Company Hard Wired Coffee, a unique blend of beans selected specifically for this brew. At 6 percent ABV, Hard Wired Nitro is your favorite cup of coffee woven into a smooth and creamy nitro porter with chocolate malt, coffee and toffee notes.

Allegro Coffee Company also will feature Hard Wired Coffee at participating Whole Foods Market locations for their winter “Making Coffee Matter” promotion and will donate $10,000 to support Team Left Hand. Team Left Hand is a group of Left Hand Brewing Co. employee-owners and friends dedicated to solving the riddle that is Multiple Sclerosis. Through biking and fundraising in rides across the country, this team of over 600 riders and volunteers has raised more than $3.5 million for the National MS Society.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Left Hand is introducing the sultry sister of America’s Stout – Raspberry Milk Stout. At 5.7 percent ABV, roasted coffee notes combine with raspberries and chocolate malt for a liquid, raspberry truffle-like experience. Dark and delicious has never been more tempting. So light the candles, turn on Al Green, and crack a can of Raspberry Milk Stout. You have just set the mood.

Hard Wired Nitro is available in 4-packs, 13.65 oz. cans, 1/6- and 1/2-barrel kegs. Raspberry Milk Stout is available in 6-packs, 12 oz. cans, 1/6- and 1/2-barrel kegs. To view Left Hand’s full 2019 lineup, please view our 2019 Beer Calendar. To find Left Hand’s beers in your area, please visit our Beer Finder.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 25-year history. Famous for our nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards, and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of perennial and seasonal beers are available in 42 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.