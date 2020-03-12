Left Hand Brewing to Open Outpost in Denver’s Curtis Park Neighborhood

LONGMONT, Colo. — Left Hand Brewing Co., one of the original pioneers in craft brewing and famous for its Nitro series, plans to open its second location outside of Longmont in the heart of Denver’s booming Curtis Park neighborhood at 2403 Champa Street. Construction and redesign will be starting this month with plans to open later this summer.

The 12,000 square foot location will feature a seven-barrel pilot brewery, 50 tap handles, full food menu, live music, a large outdoor patio, ample parking, and private event space for up to 300 people. Of the 50 taps, the majority will feature Left Hand’s current Nitro, year-round and seasonal offerings as well as pilot beers made on site that will be exclusively available at Left Hand Curtis Park. Left Hand’s non-beer beverages including hard kombucha, hard seltzer, and Present CBD-Infused Sparkling Water round out the lineup.

“We’ve been considering opening a second location in Denver for a long time but have been waiting to find the right spot. We found it,” said Eric Wallace, President and Co-Founder of Left Hand Brewing. “The amenities this location offers are really unparalleled in this area. We are slightly off the beaten path but within blocks of the RiNo Art District and Rockies Field.”

Originally built in 1934, Left Hand’s new outpost was originally home to Denver’s second-oldest commercial printer, the Golden Bell Press, and most recently Liberati Restaurant, which recently closed.

“We look forward to integrating ourselves into the neighborhood and building community as we have in Longmont for the past 26 years,” Wallace added.

Left Hand Curtis Park also will include big screen TVs with local sports packaging, bar games like shuffleboard, pool and foosball, and community-based activities. Additional details regarding its grand opening date, hours of operation, and employment information will be made available in the coming weeks at www.lefthandbrewing.com.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 26-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.