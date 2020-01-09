Left Hand Brewing to Debut Brand Refresh in 2020

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Co., one of the original pioneers in craft brewing and famous for its Nitro series, unveiled today a new logo and packaging designs as part of the company’s total brand refresh that will be rolling out nationwide this year. It is the first time in nearly a decade Colorado’s 3rd largest independent craft brewery has made significant brand updates.

The updated logo maintains Left Hand’s immediately recognizable red hand while bringing more attention to their highly respected brand name. New designs also include a vibrant, brighter red that visually brings new life to Left Hand’s packaging designs, especially when displayed together in coolers and on retail shelves.

“Our brand refresh has been in the works for over a year and has included significant consumer research and evaluation of how Left Hand appears on shelf,” said Jill Preston, Left Hand’s Director of Marketing. “The new packaging designs are modernized and streamlined to better communicate our various styles and flavor profiles while still maintaining our iconic look and feel. We naturally decided to debut our brand refresh with our core brands: Milk Stout Nitro, Milk Stout, and Sawtooth Amber Ale.”

The first wave of redesigned cans, bottles, and carriers will hit off premise shelves in Q2 and new designs will continue to roll out throughout 2020.

In conjunction with their updated logo and packaging, Left Hand is formally announcing its new tagline, From Our Hand to Yours™. Co-Founder and President of Left Hand, Eric Wallace, remarks on how this tagline captures the spirit of the brand. “We take a hands-on approach in everything that we do, from hand-smoking and hand-juicing quality beer ingredients to proudly stamping our Left Hand of approval on each and every beer. Every employee-owner lends their hand to the process and is driven to get the best beer possible from our hand to yours.”

The new tagline also reinforces Left Hand’s community commitment. Through daily operations, the Left Hand Brewing Foundation and Team Left Hand, the brewery puts concerted effort into establishing personal connections and making positive impacts on the communities they serve.

A new website launches later this month to bring the fresh look and feel of Left Hand to the virtual space. The contemporary and refined designs of their brand refresh will be reflected as well as an emphasis on the brighter brand red.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 26-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year round and seasonal beers are available in 44 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.