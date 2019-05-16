Left Hand Brewing Expands Distribution to South Dakota

LONGMONT, Colo.– Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft brewing and famous for its Nitro series, has partnered with Dakota Beverage to bring its lineup, including its flagship Milk Stout Nitro, to South Dakota and the Sioux Falls beer community this month.

Milk Stout Nitro is the number one selling craft stout in the U.S. When hard poured it cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like firm whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. At 6% ABV, the initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up with slight hop and roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bliss of milk chocolate fullness.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to expand into South Dakota and have appreciated the warm welcome from our northern neighbors,” said Jill Preston, Left Hand director of marketing. “We look forward to our partnership with Dakota Beverage and introducing our year-round and seasonal lineup to craft beer enthusiasts in Sioux Falls and beyond.”

The distribution partnership with Dakota Beverage will be an extension of Left Hand’s continued U.S. expansion increasing the brewery’s handprint to 43 states and D.C. Dakota Beverage will initially distribute year-round Left Hand beers including Milk Stout Nitro, Flamingo Dreams Nitro, Death Before Disco Porter, Left Hand IPA, Juicy Goodness Dry Hopped Golden Ale, Sawtooth Amber Ale, Wheels Gose ’Round and Travelin’ Light Golden Ale. Seasonal and limited beers will include Good Juju, Peach Beerlini and Wake Up Dead Imperial Stout. Please visit Left Hand’s beer finder for specific availability.

“Dakota Beverage is honored to be able to partner with Left Hand Brewing. The enthusiasm and excitement for the launch of these great beers this week has been amazing,” said Brandon May, craft brand manager, Dakota Beverage. “The consumers have been waiting for this launch and our sales team, along with retail partners, are excited to help bring them this great brewery.”

Special tap takeovers at select Sioux Falls locations will kick off today, including:

May 13, Bonus Round, 803 Cliff Ave, 5 p.m.

May 14, Monks House of Ale Repute, 420 East 8th St., 5 p.m.

May 15, JL Downtown, 323 S Phillips Ave., 5 p.m.

May 16, TapHouse 41, 2101 W 41st St, 5 p.m.

For more details on these events, please visit lefthandbrewing.com/SouthDakota.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 25-year history. Famous for our nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals, 11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of perennial and seasonal beers are available in 43 states, D.C. and internationally. To learn more, please visit lefthandbrewing.com.