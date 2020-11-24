Left Hand Brewing Debuts The Milk Box Variety Pack

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft beer, is debuting a new variety pack perfect for stout season: The Milk Box. This Milk Stout variant 12-pack includes four cans each of Peanut Butter, Raspberry, Chai and Bittersweet Imperial Coffee Milk Stout. A popular Nitro seasonal, this marks the first time Chai Milk Stout has been offered in a CO2 version. It’s also the long-awaited return of fan-favorite Bittersweet, on the market for the first time in cans. Chai Milk Stout and Bittersweet Imperial Coffee Milk Stout are exclusively sold in The Milk Box.

The Milk Box capitalizes on Left Hand’s recent exploration in Milk Stout variants. The wildly successful debut of Peanut Butter Milk Stout earlier this year demanded Left Hand bring the beer back as a year-round offering. Raspberry Milk Stout garners a significant following, entering its third winter as a seasonal 6-pack later this year.

“We keep expanding upon the things we do best,” says Jeff Joslin, Director of Brewing at Left Hand. “Our brewing team uses our small-batch pilot system to experiment with Milk Stout varieties, and we’re excited for the craft beer community to enjoy our favorites.”

Left Hand’s Milk Stout is known for its creamy milk chocolate notes complemented by aromas of freshly brewed coffee and caramelized sugar. Each Milk Box offering adds layers of flavors to their signature stout.

“Indulge in our classic Milk Stout richly reimagined four different ways,” says Jill Preston, Director of Marketing & Hospitality at Left Hand. “America’s Stout is now a family of stouts and each one has a uniquely captivating flavor profile. Nutty and fruity, aromatic and bold. There’s a Milk Stout for every celebration this holiday season.”

With such a wide variety in flavor, The Milk Box makes a great holiday gift for stout lovers and all craft beer drinkers alike. Plus, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a beer flight this winter in the safety and cozy setting of home.

The Milk Box is shipping now in 12-packs of 12oz cans. Check out Left Hand’s beer finder for locations nearest you and click here for digital assets.

