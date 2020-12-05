Left Coast Brewing Releases Annual South County IPA Collaboration Beer

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Left Coast Brewing in San Clemente, CA is back at it again with its annual collaboration of the South County IPA with two other local favorites, Artifex Brewing and Pizza Port Brewing.

If you aren’t familiar with this yearly monument, here is a little backstory for you:

Left Coast Brewing originated in 2003 and has since won 23+ awards and acquired two locations. Pizza Port was born in 1987 and has grown to accumulate 5 different locations, serving as a local hotspot for pizza and beer. Artifex opened the doors to its first location in 2014 and has recently debuted its newest location on the historic Del Mar St. in downtown San Clemente. The 3 local idols come together every year to make magic happen and could not be more excited to release the 5th edition of South County IPA.

The limited-edition West Coast IPA is a culmination of Simcoe, Cascade, Centennial, Mosaic, Nelson, and Amarillo hops allowing it to burst with flavor. Its fruit-forward essence consists of blueberry and gooseberry notes that hit on the nose and are followed by subtle citrus and a hint of pine to finish. The clean, crisp beer is nicely rounded with bitterness and a light malt bill that allows the hops to shine at their fullest potential.

“This collaboration is always such a great experience,” said lead brewer at Left Coast, Chris Dobson. “It’s really unique that we have the opportunity as local breweries to come together to work, share ideas, learn from each other, and ultimately, brew awesome beer!”

South County IPA can be found in 4 packs and on tap at Left Coast Brewing in San Clemente and Irvine as well as on tap in select restaurants.

Keep an eye out on the @leftcoastbrewing Instagram for a fun contest and the chance to win the South County IPA!

For More Information:

http://leftcoastbrewing.com/the-southcountyipa/