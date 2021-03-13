LD Carlson to Distribute Warminster Maltings in US

KENT, Ohio — Warminster Maltings states that they are now joining forces with an exclusive U.S. distributor, LD Carlson Company. Warminster cites the foundation of the alliance is a great working relationship, LD Carlson’s years of superior service supplying the craft industry and the urge to increase their distribution and brand visibility throughout the U.S.

Warminster Maltings is Britain’s oldest working maltings. Built in 1855, malt is still made the traditional way, on germinating floors, set one above the other, and attended by maltsters using hand tools, most of these originating 80 or more years ago.

Superior Icknield Barley

“There is no doubt, Warminster Maltings is not just a very special place, it is also the spiritual home of two of the most outstanding malting barleys in the world.”- Robin Appel

Like all food processing, slower is better. Warminster’s malting process was designed to follow gentle procedures, allowing for the optimum expression of the barley’s properties. Germination floors are the perfect environment to optimize the ‘modification’ of the barley’s starch into the sugary substance called maltose.

Floor Made

“We are passionately committed to respecting the time-honored method for making malt, the sort of malt which becomes the body of beer!”-Robin Appel

Today, Warminster Maltings is managed day to day by Robin Appel. It is a thriving business, still busily making malt as ithas done continuously for over 165 years. Now, exclusively partnering with LD Carlson Company, a leading U.S. supplier with over 50 years of experience serving the craft industry, Warminster aims to increase their ability to bring their handcrafted, floor-made malts to breweries across the U.S.

LD Carlson was founded in 1970 by Larry Carlson. Since, they have established themselves as a leading wholesale supplier of premium craft products.

Today, under the guidance of President and CEO Ron Hartman, LD Carlson distributes nearly 5000 items and ingredients specially geared toward craft beverages.

LD Carlson is a proud distributor of the highest quality products sourced from a global footprint and is honored to partner with Warminster Maltings bringing traditional, hand-made malts to your brew house. For more information visit www.ldcarlson.com

